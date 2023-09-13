Nigerian superstar Davido lauded the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) for the inclusion of the Afrobeats genre in their prestigious categories

Afrobeats now stands among other established music genres like Latin, K-pop, rock, alternative, R&B, and pop and hip-hop in the international awards

The Unavailable hitmaker took a moment to appreciate the process it took for the West African sound to gain global acceptance

Rema won the inaugural ‘Best Aftobeats’ category with his Calm Down remix featuring Selena Gomez.

The Mavin hotshot beat other Afrobeats contemporaries like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, and Asake to clinch the inaugural award.

Speaking on the honourable recognition, the DMW boss noted that he has known for a long time that the West African sound would be accepted internationally.

He narrated the making of his viral hit Unavailable and how he has stayed true to his roots despite having other several cultural influences.

See his video below

Davvido’s interview at the VMA sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured some of the comments below:

_afeezco:

"If you love this man tap in to for love of OBO ."

nysc_catalogue:

"Davido is one standout Afro beat star who deserves high praise for his indelible mark on the global music scene …..do not forget he was once a corps member ."

nellyb72:

"Our OBO,I celebrate you now and always."

donflexx:

"I understand it’s crowded but still, The camera man no try why them no fit get his attention to make him face forward instead backing it. That was a good response interview."

ashaarihiy:

"Baba dress go VMAs go loose to rema been 6 years baba still never win international award."

bosa_lee:

"How this man gives accolades to people needs to be studied on top red carpet interview he gave shout out to producer and even the challenge choreographer mehn David Dy give credit die and that’s why I love him Shekpe."

gazkitchen_:

"Naija to the world Weldone David keep doing us proud ❤️."

creamy.dency:

"My whole heart..Ori ade mi.Man of the people God Dey with you no worry."

