Singer Rema and Selena Gomez have set a new record as Calm Down won the Best Afrobeats at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)

A video showed the moment Rema gave his appreciation speech as he honoured the likes of Fela Kuti, 2Baba, Timaya, among others, who paved the way for him

As expected, Rema's speech and win have since become a hot topic on social media as Nigerians applauded him

American singer Taylor Swift also warmed hearts with the way she celebrated Rema and Selena Gomez's win

It is another win for Mavin youngster Rema and Selena Gomez as their collaboration on Calm Down has again broken another international record.

Calm Down won the Best Afrobeats at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which took place on Tuesday, September 12, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Rema's Calm Down featuring Selena Gomez had bagged three nominations (Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Afrobeats) this year.

It was the first as the Afrobeats category was recently added to the nominations.

Rema hails his predecessors

During his acceptance speech, Rema hailed the veterans in the music industry who paved the way for him.

"Seeing Afrobeats this big and me representing Afrobeats tonight, I am so happy, but what I wouldn't forget to do tonight is to forget to shout out to people who opened the doors for me. Big shout out to Fela Kuti, who started Afrobeats in the first place, Baba, Don Jazzy, Dbanj, DPrince, Runtown Timaya, WIzkid, Burna Boy, Davido. And to the new generation of Afrobeats," Rema said.

Watch the video here.

Watch another video of Rema and Selena Gomez seated below:

A clip from the event also showed Taylor Swift cheering Rema and Selena Gomez as they approached the stage for their award.

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Rema

see some of the comments below:

official_osasb7:

"Big win for my homeboy EDO to the world ."

KEzejesi:

"This Rema just get sense wey pass im age walai."

rankmints:

"Sabi boy dragging all of his senior colleagues and acknowledged them.He will go very far! ❤."

