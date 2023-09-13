Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest pierced the hearts of netizens as he mourned the loss of the budding star Mohbad

Taking to social media, Chiefpriest fondly recalled the last moments he shared with the musician during his last show in Ikorodu, Lagos

The nightlife businessmen reflected on the mystery of life and death, expressing deep shock at the sorrowful news

Sharing videos and pictures of their good time at his concert, Chiefpriest spoke on the painful mystery of life and death while expressing shock at the viral sad news.

He wrote:

"E Get As This Life Be, We Enjoyed Last Sunday Together, He Even Brought His Son To Our Ikorodu show. RIP General Nothing Really Dey This Life."

Nigerians react to Cubana Chiefpriest’s grieve on Mohbad’s death

See some of the heartwrenching reactions below:

berryumez:

"Now I’m just realizing I jammed to many of his hit songs without even known he was the Artist, Man is good Mehn!!"

jojohardit:

" on the road chasing dreams many dreams but only one is the way. May we not meet death on the road to success path ✝️ Feel pains never like this ."

honeyberry_007:

"All the people that off this boy light nah so una light go off soon .

ugclassicelites:

"People know exactly what is happening in that industry! But refuses to let the world know! Bella has said it. What goes around must surely come around. Industry with zero orientation. Competition leads to all these things."

officialdjdamex:

"For those who don't understand what this video is all about, let me break it down for you ... See."

ilerioluwa.1:

"We cry for the dead and keep malice with the living, then envy the successful and avoid the broke ones. Hmmmm What an interesting life we live !!!"

gcfr_esq:

"The life we live is borrowed hence we can’t promise tomorrow…… Live right, Spread Love."

Nigerians drag Naira Marley as he mourns Mohbad

Nigerian music executive Naira Marley and fast-rising artist Zinoleesky expressed their sadness over Mohbad's death on social media.

Mohbad, who died at 27, was signed to Naira Marley's Marlian Records in 2019 and left in October 2022.

Before quitting the label, he had conflicts with his boss, Naira Marley, and accused him and his crew of attempting to kill him after being hospitalised for physical abuse.

