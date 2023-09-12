Singer Adekunle Gold has been unveiled as one of the faces of EPL club Manchester United's new fashion collection

The singer, as well as Man United, took to their social media timelines to share new pictures of AG Baby rocking the new outfits

Popular Nigerian celebrities, as well as fans and wellwishers, have since taken to Adekunle Gold's comment section to congratulate him

It is a moment of celebration for popular Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold, aka AG Baby, as top English Premier League club Manchester United unveiled him as one of the faces of their new fashion collection.

On Tuesday, 12 September, Manchester United unveiled alongside football kits designer Adidas wellwishers a line of fashion-forward streetwear for the 2023/24 football season.

Adekunle Gold shares pictures of him in Man Utd's outfits. Credit: @adekunlegold

In a statement released via Manchester United's official website, the LFSTLR collection transcends traditional sportswear, offering fans a chance to express their love for the club through contemporary fashion. It's available at United Direct now.

Adekunle Gold, who is a fan of Manchester United, took to his social media accounts to express his excitement as he becomes one of the faces of Man Utd's latest streetwear

The singer wrote in his caption:

"Kicking it with the best football club in the world @ManUtd GGMU ❤️ @adidasfootball .”

See his post below:

Congratulations pour in for Adekunle Gold

See some of the messages below:

do2dtun:

"I have no choice than to congratulate a Man U fan.. na friendship cause am.. Congrats Adekunle ."

omojuwa:

"I can’t imagine what this would mean to you. Congratulations brother. Major milestone as a fan of the club"

sesstheprblm:

"Love this for you my brother ❤️❤️ But best football club ? STOP IT . Congrats omo iya mi."

derindizzle007:

"Dem dey underrate me, dem no see nothing… ."

everythingnaart:

"Worldwide model!"

