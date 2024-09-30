Rumours about Davido's white wedding to his wife Chioma in the Bahamas are trending online months after their traditional wedding

The rumours were further fueled as Davido's close associates Tunde Ednut and Special Spesh confirmed the music star's white wedding is on the way

This update has stirred excitement on social media, especially among Davido's fans and supporters

Close sources to Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido and his beautiful wife, Chioma, have confirmed that the couple are gearing up for their white wedding.

This comes after rumours emerged on social media that the couple are set to shut down the Caribbean Islands, Bahamas, for their white wedding in the month of love, which is February.

Tunde Ednut, Special Spech confirm Davido's white wedding. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Recall that on Tuesday, June 25, social media was agog as Davido and Chioma traditionally tied the knot at a lavish event in Lagos, Nigeria.

However, it looked like fans are in for another party as blogger Tunde Ednut, an ally to Davido and the singer's hype man, Special Spesh, shared an exciting update on their social media pages.

Tunde Ednut shared a picture from Davido's wedding and captioned it, "Are you ready for round 2?"

See Tunde Ednut's post below:

Special Spesh also shared a series of pictures from Davido's wedding and wrote in a caption,

"To whom it may concern, we gave them #CHIVIDO24 was mad!!!!! Another round coming Soon!!!!"

See Special Spech's post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a fan asked Davido about his white wedding.

Fans excited over Davido's white wedding

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

27_flamezz:

"Wedding wey be like Hollywood movie."

real_berry____:

"Even if i forget anything, i no fit forget this year."

drealtino_:

"Una sha like to dey force everything on us."

chammygifted:

"We never recover from Round 1, Now Round 2!???😩 Bring it on if I perish I perish."

chudon.bethel:

"Married again season 2."

Davido spotted with former lawyer

Legit.ng reported that Davido’s former lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua, updated fans on his relationship with the Afroebats star.

Bobo shared videos he made with Davido during their stay in Marbella, Spain.

The two friends could be spotted at fun locations in the foreign city, partying and clubbing together.

