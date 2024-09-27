Singer Asake has achieved a great feat in Berlin after his show in Germany on September 26th, 2024

The music star has been on his world tour and have been shutting down shows abroad, starting with the O2 Arena

In a video making the rounds, he was presented with a piece of Berlin Wall after he shut down the venue of his concert

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, has received a thunderous ovation in Berlin after his shut-down show.

The Lonely At The Top crooner, has been on his Lungu Boy World tour which started in June this year. He recently shut down the famous O2 Arena and got some applaud for it.

Asake gets piece of Berlin Wall for great show. Photo credit @askemusic

Source: Instagram

The music star was also in Berlin, on September 26th, and also shut down the Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin. He was honoured with a piece of the Berlin Wall for his great performance at the event centre.

Uber Eats Music Hall manager praises Asake

In the video making the rounds, the manger of the event center presented the award plaque to Asake and praised him for his performance.

He stated that Berlin was divided until 35 years ago, and the plaque that was given to Asake was from the city wall.

The man added that he hoped the Lungu Boy crooner would hang the plaque in his sitting room.

Recall that Asake was also given a sold award plaque at the O2 Arena after he had a great show a few days ago.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Asake's honour

Netizens reacted to the award Asake was given in Berlin. Here are some of the comments below:

@asake_junior:

"Raise am raise am raise am."

@ibile4dculture_:

"One day I will be great."

@yungmillz_sound:

"Spectacular."

@o_seyi28:

"I feel so old to know when the wall came down."

@exodus_official__:

"Wizkid or Burna never collet this one before."

@lamkidayo:

"Greatness always lungu boy."

@currentsinner:

"Before you compare asake with anyone pls make sure the person own peices of Berlin wall award."

@nicholas_reign101:

"Nah wall ooh, Bami calm no celebrate rubbish Johor."

@casper_richie_:

"Some of them no fit relate ooo bcus my glory carry weight ooo."

@lemon_ayff:

"This guy glory carry weight true true."

Asake rejoices over Grammy nomination

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer celebrated after he was nominated for the 2024 Grammy Award in the Best African Music Performance category.

In a clip online, Asake decided to celebrate his achievement at a movie location by popping a drink.

Some ladies were in the background cheering him up and filming him as he marks his achievement.

