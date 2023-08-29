Manchester United football club have handed Nigerian music star Davido one of their jerseys

In the pictures shared via the club's social media handle, the DMW label boss was seen posing with a jersey which had the club's iconic number 7 on it

As expected, the picture has stirred massive reactions from Nigerian netizens, with many applauding the EPL club and Davido

English Premier League club Manchester United dedicated a post on their social media page to Nigerian music star David Adeleke 'Davido.'

Man Utd shared a lovely picture of the DMW label boss posing with one of their jerseys with the iconic number 7 and the singer's name on it.

Davido's picture on Manchester United page. Credit: @manchesterunited @davido

Source: Instagram

This was before Davido's performance at the PFA Awards in Manchester, UK

The Red Devils wrote in their caption:

"Quick visit to see @Davido with his new United shirt ❤️‍ See you in Manchester for the #PFAawards and your shows soon ."

See the pictures below:

Manchester United's iconic jersey has been worn by Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, George Best, and Bryan Robson.

Nigerian netizens react as Manchester United present jersey to Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from Nigerians, see them below:

dannybankz007:

"Untied x 001 ❤️."

n_casmir:

"This guy de support both man city and man united."

samanigram:

"001 for purpose."

wisdomcounsellin:

"Gather here for a selfie if you are a true Manchester United Fan Remember it is God's greatest desire that all Man be United. Respectfully."

groovymono:

"Hopefully Davido will finally break the number 7 curse for us ."

nigeriamemes_:

"World wide I never regret to support Manchester United ❤️❤️❤️."

yunglmrmarley:

"Finally we have a striker!"

kachas991:

"Which club Davido dey support self the last time we saw him at Manchester city now Manchester united."

olasurplus:

"World seven star general ."

"evansbrownnn':

"So much effort to print a shirt but no effort to sign midfielders ."

