Renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido trends after making a sudden announcement about album tours across Europe

Davido, in his announcement, said it was one of his life's greatest joys to perform for his fans since the release of his last album

However, he decided to shift his remaining shows, formerly set to be held across Europe this year, to the first quarter of 2024

Nigerian global superstar Davido trends online as his oyinbo superstars have called him out after cancelling his European album tours.

Davido, on Monday, September 9, 2023, released a statement that struck a nerve with many of his white fans as he announced that his European album tour had been cancelled.

Davido's statement about cancelling his European tour sparks anger as fans react.

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian singer noted that he and his team cancelled the tour because of some production issues they have been battling with for a while.

OBO announces new dates for shows

In his statement, the Afrobeat artist also told his fans not to return nor dispose of their tickets.

He further stated that he would move his remaining part of the European tour to the first quarter of 2024.

Davido asked his fans to hold on to their tickets as new dates for his shows would be announced soon.

See the full details of Davido's announcement:

See how fans reacted to Davido's announcement

Some have supported the singer, while many have requested a refund.

@BrodaFemo:

"If e too stress you, make you leave am."

@k_donewell:

"I just knew this guy would postpone his O2 Arena show. Ain’t no way in the world anyone in the Youkay wasting their time to come hear you scream ‘Say!!’ ‘Shekpe!!’ X200."

@ValentinaPlaja:

"Wetin your power no reach no dey force am."

@onform_:

"BURNA BOY will forever be wayy ahead of this bald fraud."

@megan_latto_:

"Davido please return my money I got kids to take care of, your last show was wack anyways. Sigh."

@Alex_Pippah:

"...how did this guy manage to remain at the top for so long..."

@Waley____:

"Why are cancelling shows isn't this supposed to be your biggest album yet."

@SOsahenkhoe:

"Because Burna boy's tour starts 2024. You want to use his wave to sell out your flop of a show. Later you go still come dey misbehave for podcasts dey insult who you suppose they lace him shoe."

@_TFOHK:

"All with his "biggest album" in his "biggest year" is a lie. You're a fraud, abeg pay me back my ticket money."

Davido reveals he now charges N550m per show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported when Davido revealed how much he earns/charges per show when invited to perform.

During a recent interview, the singer made this public knowledge, noting that he now charges $600k (N550m) per show.

He also revealed that many people can no longer afford him, limiting him to at least four shows monthly.

