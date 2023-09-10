DMW label owner and singer Davido has opened up on how much he charges to perform at a show

Davido, in the trending video, revealed he charges 600k dollars (N550m), adding that only a few people can afford him now

The singer's new charges stunned many, while some netizens claimed Wizkid charges 1 million dollars

Afrobeats superstar Davido has left many netizens dumbfounded after he revealed the amount he now charges for each show he’s invited to perform at.

In a trending video from a recent interview, Davido, when asked how much he charges, revealed that he charges 600k dollars (N550m) per show.

He also revealed that many people can no longer afford him, limiting him to at least four shows per month.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng recall reporting that Davido performed at the 50th Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) award.

Social media users react as Davido reveals his charges

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video; see them below:

xpensive_fatima:

"The things you do when you know your worth ."

jay_scotch_autos:

"One show, One Rolls Royce Cullinan."

warriednut:

"For example I con pay davido 550m for one show…. Ahhh,, him go perform all him songs, con sing mayorkun, peruzzi, shalipopi, WIZkid and Fela songs oooh "

cmr_ghost:

"Yo!! popsy has been charging $1m since way back."

chijioke_owhonda:

"My own na to Dey calculate money way no be my own ."

kiz.smart:

"Wiz charges $1m."

aa_nonymous_:

"David too de cap."

horlar_mhoney:

"Money dey this music thing ooo person just talk for my side now say Ronaldo fit buy portable as pet."

bigpablo_ix:

"$600k self cheap He worked his out to get this far, let him enjoy now ."

kinz_smile:

"If you like argue him dey make him money dey go na u when dey complain still dey poor."

fendy_maine_:

"001 biggest artists in Nigeria argue with your phone Abeg."

ohisgrinding40:

"Who wan pay that kind amount for frog voice?."

