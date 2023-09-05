Singer Spyro has shared a sweet video of his mother dancing to his hit song Who's Your Guy featuring Tiwa Savage

In the short video, Spyro's mum could be seen showing dance moves as she watched him on TV

Spyro could be heard in the background teasing his mum as he said her pastor must not see her dancing to such a song

Parents are known to throw their weight behind their kids when it comes to celebrating their success and achievements, and popular singer Spyro was spotted doing the same.

Singer Spyro took to his Instagram page to share an adorable video of his mother dancing to his hit song Who's Your Guy, which recently earned him an award at the 16th Headies Award.

Video of Spyro's mum dancing to his song. Credit: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

The singer's mum was seen standing in front of a big TV screen as she watched the music video.

Spyro could be seen teasing his mum, who attends Mountain of Fire (MFM) church, as he said her pastor DK Olukoya must not see her dancing to such a song.

"You know your pastor must not catch you dancing to this kind of song," Spyro could be heard teasing his mum in Yoruba language.

Responding, the singer's mum said she was supporting him as she claimed Olukoya also listens to Orlando.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram page, Spyro gushed about his mum as he wrote in his caption:

"All I ever prayed for, dreamt of and grind for … all I ever wanted is to make you proud,glad you are alive to reap the fruit of your labour … Love you to death ."

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Spyro's mum

See some of their comments below:

oluwabukola_arugba:

"Mothers are mothers cos they are mothers “Orin omo mi” i miss and love my mother."

kie_kie__:

"Ah ah!!! Stepper mummy ."'

realboysavage_:

"One day my mom will dance to my music like this ❤️."

point_casoo:

"May God let our parent live to witness our success."

theprettyfola:

"Mummy is a comedian ….love herrrrrrrrrrr."

tiernyolalere:

"Na my mama be this explanation too much. I can’t wait to see my mum this happy in my house and also the house I’d buy her and my dad together with my siblings amen!! ❤️❤️."

