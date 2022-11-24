Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has cried out over the current economic situation in the country

Moyo Lawal said she spent N500k on grocery shopping, and it was not still enough to handle her needs

The actress’ statement has fueled reactions from netizens online as some dragged her, claiming she was lying

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal is currently making headlines after she lamented how the country's economic situation is affecting her.

In a post via her Instagram page, Lawal revealed she spent the sum of N500k on groceries, which was not enough to meet her demands.

The actress, who said she was done buying anything, jokingly asked her fans and followers if she could get groceries from them instead.

She wrote:

“How can someone be using half a. Million for grocery shopping and it is not even enough. Ps ayam buying anything with my money again… Can I come to get groceries from your house because I am done ooh.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Moyo Lawal says N500k is not enough for her groceries

Netizens have reacted differently to Lawal's post, with some saying she's lying. See some of the reactions below:

poshest_hope:

"It's possible, especially with how valueless our currency is."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Una no dey rate us for this app but it’s okay who am I to say sht."

rosythrone:

"Awww lying kids everywhere."

paneo_kidscloset:

"100k is not enough for my daily Uber money self ‍‍."

quin_uju:

"She’s not lying tho. Have you tried shopping."

tipsyenupo:

"Una too get money for Lagos."

_beeebii:

"For real man!! 800k can't even cook a pot of stew anymore‍♀️."

fayvourr_:

"You people should let us hear word abeg."

Source: Legit.ng