Famous Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is trending after clips of her new look surfaced online

The actress showed off her shaved head while dropping a nugget about why she decided to take on the new look

The billionaire's wife noted that whatever she now does is usually to give her kids a reason to brag about their mother

Nigerian actress and wife of famous billionaire politician Regina Daniels has stirred emotions online with a quote she shared on her page and her new hairdo.

Ned Nwoko's wife caught many by surprise after a video of her showing off her new hairstyle was posted online.

Images of Nollywood actress Regina Daniel's new hairdo stir reactions. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, Regina was seen on a low cut, almost as if she wanted to go completely bald. Fans quickly told her not to go bald because they loved her more with her hair on.

Regina shares her biggest motivation

The beautiful mother of two noted in a post that one of the biggest drives and motivations that form the basis of whatever she does is the desire to give her kids a mother they can brag about.

Regina said:

"Do it because your kids deserve a mother they can brag about."

See Regina's post talking about giving her kids a reason to brag about her:

Regina Daniels' post stirs reactions

Many hailed the actress as they dropped comments about her beauty. See some of the reactions below:

@sweezzy1:

"God!!! Infact Kai."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"NWA n’ nma❤️."

@charly_charlene_atanga:

"Queen gina ."

@aaminah26___:

"Billionaire wife don drop quote❤️."

@adaeze.onuigbo:

"Too beautiful aunty."

@christabeldavies:

"This is just the caption I needed to make my decision."

@com_mhie:

"They will definitely be proud of you."

@zaraleinadsignature:

"Sweet G, this woman just can't miss. Bald or not."

@__nita.aa:

"Gina is always giving bald or not❤️❤️❤️."

Regina Daniels shares clips from her sons' birthday party

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the first clips from the birthday venue of Munir and Khalifa Nwoko's birthday party trended online.

The clips, shared online by their celebrity mum, Regina Daniels, sparked emotions as people reacted to the luxurious look of the party venue.

These clips emerged online after Regina and her husband were trolled by many for missing the wedding celebration of Ned Nwoko's first daughter, Julia, who got married in Canada just a day before.

Source: Legit.ng