Nigerian singer and entertainer Florence Otedola, best known as DJ Cuppy, sparked some reactions online

The international disc jockey demanded from her fans and followers what it would entail to become a backup singer to one of her junior colleagues Asake

Cuppy’s request post went viral on social media, with netizens giving their hilarious takes on the situation

Popular Nigerian entertainer and musician DJ Cuppy caused a sudden stir online with her current demand.

The billionaire’s daughter took to social media to make a request many saw as impossible.

Pictures of Asake and Dj Cuppy Credit: @asakemusic, @cuppymuzik

Florence stated on her Instagram Channel her desire to become a backup singer for the Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) prodigy Asake.

In her post she wrote:

"Plixx, someone tell me how I can become one of the backup singers for Asake music."

See a screenshot of her post that has gone viral

Social media users reacts

sweet_annie:

"*bombastic side eye*."

anike_modupeola:

"Asake song go con be like jollof rice wey get too much Yoruba pepper ‍♀️."

mrbeasty_:

"Na Asake she wan knack now …. God abeg ."

charry_fetimi:

"no just go spoil person song sha."

olivepraise:

" DJ Work done tire this one anyways no problem just come for auditions."

yes_iam_enniiee:

"The song go come be like jollof rice wey then mix with beans."

binary_kidstablet:

"Na billionaire talk be this ‍‍‍‍ I no dey put mouth."

iam_omowummy:

"Ahhh cuppy please don’t do that, we prefer our Asake without a backup singer."

amagrace_success:

"We knew cuppy before asaka so this equation of life is not balanced at all. Asaka wasn’t known when you sang “who is your daddy."

esosa_vickie:

"Nor spoil Asake career abeg."

mide_fwesh:

"So you can use him same way you use Zlatan ."

fab.berry:

"With which voice?"

