Singer Portable Zazu and his wife, Ewatomi Omobewaji have travelled out of the country

The Zeh Nation label owner's trip comes amid the commencement of his US tour, which is set to start on Friday, September 8

Portable also shared a video of him being styled in a suit hours before his trip, which stirred reactions

Popular Street-pop star Habeeb Okikiola and his wife Ewatomi Omobewaji have shared lovely pictures of them at the Murtala Mohemmed International Airport in Lagos.

Portable in a caption of the video gave a hint it was an international trip as he wrote:

"Mama ZEH Pelu Dr ZEH IKA Family Never Broke Again Set Awon Talk and Do International Musician ."

Portable, wife seen at the Murtala Airport in Lagos.

Source: Instagram

Also, a passport was spotted with Portable's wife in the pictures he shared.

See his post below:

The couples have also flooded their Instastories with videos of them at the airport, including one where they were on board a plane.

This is coming amid the Zazu crooner's US tour scheduled to start today, September 8.

Portable slays in suit

The singer before, his departure also, shared a video of him rocking a suit during a photoshoot.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Portable leaves Nigeria

See some of the comments that trailed the video below:

Source: Legit.ng