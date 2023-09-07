Famous Nigerian rapper Phyno trends online after a clip of his manager going wild in celebration of a gift his boss gave him

Priest couldn't help but show off the new ride in a viral video shared on his page while thanking Phyno for all the love he shows him

The PentHauze executive noted in the viral clip that he was in love with his new beast; the new whip is a Maserati Quattroporte sedan

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Anambra state-born rapper Phyno has sparked emotions online with a car gift he recently gave to his manager, Prince Ent.

A video of Prince taking to his social media page to celebrate while showing off his new ride has got people talking online as he becomes one of the few Nigerians who own a Maserati.

Phyno's manager goes gaga as he gifts him an expensive Maserati. Photo credit: @priest_ent/@phynofino

Source: Instagram

The new ride is a Maserati Quattroporte sedan, estimated to cost $68,000.

Christmas came early for me - Phyno's manager, Prince, celebrates

The music executive, in his post thanking his record label boss, noted that Phyno has constantly been making him happy with jaw-dropping gifts he has been giving him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See what he wrote appreciating Phyno for the car gift:

"Christmas came early @phynofino steadily fing my mind up.…. Whaaaaaaattttt I love my new beast…thanks for all you do for me and the team …more wealth and blessings forever."

See the video of the new whip below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of the new whip

@phynofino:

"Congrats big man."

@poco_lee:

"Biggest Man oya come carry me comot oooo."

@jeriqthehussla:

"Congrats to the my color."

@superboycheque:

"Congratulations pristololo!!"

@onpointclothingng:

"Masarattiii ."

@ushbebecomedian:

"Ezege wave."

@mhiz_luvth14:

"Congratulation priest ."

@odegba_onyeobodo:

"Congratulations priestooooooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@dkokopee:

"The priest ! Loyal for who go make you royal ! ❤️Congratulations."

@didichiq:

"Ngwa nunu congrats bro, Phyno is indeed a Good man."

Rapper Phyno buys 20 houses at once, impressive photo, video wows fans

Legit.ng recalls reporting some days back that Nigerian rapper Phyno made the headlines after reportedly purchasing 20 houses at once.

The Fada Fada crooner reportedly splashed a massive amount of money to purchase the properties, and it made the rounds online.

Famous Nigerian celebrity businessman Ned Okonkwo took to his official Instagram page to announce the music star's latest real estate acquisition.

Source: Legit.ng