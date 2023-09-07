Singer Portable Zazu has shared a fun video of him with popular female talking drummer Ara at his studio

In a clip he shared, Portabe and Ara were seen vibing to his new song 'Igbe Ika' with the lyrics of him bragging about being bigger than the Headies

Portable has, however, left many of his fans confused as the video shows he is still in Nigeria, hours before the start of his US tour

Street-pop star and controversial singer Portable Zazu has caused a stir with a new video of him and popular female talking drummer Ara at his Zeh Nation label studio in Sango Ota, Ogun state.

Portable and Ara were seen vibing to his new song, where he cast shades at the Headies Award organisers.

Portable and Ara vibe to his new song. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, Portable wrote in his caption:

"ARA Carry me Trabaye @iamaradrummer1 Set Awon OgbaFia."

Watch the video below:

Portable's video leaves fans confused

Many of the singer's fans have since taken to his comment section to react to his video with Ara, as it comes a few hours before the commencement of his US tour, which is scheduled to start in New York on September 8.

See some of the reactions below:

segoskey:

"U dey go usa tour and ur audio show starts tomorrow… u still dey Ogun state maybe na night bus wan carry u go; we still dey wait sha."

science_231_:

"You go soon use town criers hawk this your “igbe ika."

nfdablunt:

"You no dey go USA again??"

promzy_poundz:

"Abi u don forget say your USA tour they start tomorrow if u don forget I don remind u now."

rheeky_lamar:

"Wahala Musician Creating Magic."

streetnaija80_blogger:

"If you have money always do whatever makes you happy ❤️❤️."

babaidunnumi:

"This guy is really moving, Ara is a wonderful drummer❤️❤️❤️❤️."

spiritualtarot92:

"U no go USA again ?"

