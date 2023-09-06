Big Brother Naija All Stars Angel was caught red-handed planting a counterfeit love letter disguised as being from CeeC to prank Adekunle and Venita

Teaming up with another housemate, Ilebaye, Angel plotted the plan to prank the famous lovebirds on the show

In a hilarious video clip, Angel can be seen skillfully drafting the fake love letter, adding a touch of CeeC's perfume to enhance her plan

BBNaija 'All Stars' housemate Angel was caught on Biggie's camera plotting a prank on Adekunle and Venita.

Angel made up a love letter that looked like it was from CeeC to Adekunle, known to be Veniat's love interest.

BBNaija All Stars Angel plots fake love letter for Adekunle and Venita, implicating CeeC. Credit: @angeljbsmith, @bbnaija

Source: Instagram

Angel and Ilebaye planned the prank earlier that day to see how the house's famous lovebirds would react.

After Angel was done writing the fake love letter, she sprayed CeeC's perfume on it to add more evidence to the narrative she was trying to create.

A viral video captured Angel flawlessly executing her mischief, and after she was done, she sneaked into Adekunle's wardrobe to plant the love letter among his things.

See the video below:

BBNaija All Stars Angel's prank sparks reactions

Netizens who came across the video thought that Angel was setting up for more trouble on the reality TV show. See their comments below:

@thatgirl_Endy:

"This would not end well, I hope both of them can take the heat when kassala burst."

@PrinceChrisMUFC:

"Except CeeC laughs it off but Venita won’t find it funny sha, wahala."

@westerliDoski:

"Baye u v two strike oooo... Baye villagers dey pursue her now why Cece chai... How can u prank cece."

@berhlarh1:

"For clarity, Baye didn’t plan nor execute any prank..Angel just told her what she intends doing and went ahead to do it."

@mexxyp:

"Angel should have been a house guest. She does everything for the Camera

@itsamandasweets:

"Wahala they sleep, trouble go wake am up."

