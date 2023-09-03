Bi Brother Naija All Stars Venita wept uncontrollably after she discovered that Seyi said negative things about her to Adekunle

Venita couldn't hold back her broken emotions in the dressing room on Sunday morning, September 3, as she poured her heart out to Kim

Venita was certain that Seyi must have said some really negative rumours about her to Adekunle that has made him act differently towards her

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Venita Akpofure was spotted recently in tears, after hearing that Seyi had been feeding her love interest, Adekunle, bad information about her.

Venita wept in the dressing room with Kim Oprah on Sunday morning, September 3, about Adekunle's unexpected behavioural shift towards her.

BBNaija All Stars Venita weeps profusely as Adekunle ends their relationship Credit: @veezeebaybeh, @officialadekunleolopade

The two had confessed their connection on last Sunday's eviction show when host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked them.

"Seyi has been saying negative things about me to Adekunle. Now Adekunle is not speaking to me because he thinks he's doing what's best for me, but he's not," Venita told Kim in tears.

See the video below

BBnaija Venita's outpour sparks reactions

Legiit.ng compiled the reactions below:

davina_vina123:

"She's not controlling. She is not negative. She's a MOTHER!! that's what mothers do, we nurture, we love,we take care.

"She has been a mother all these years, so these things come naturally to her, plus she has been single for a while!! Should she tone down on the way she does things with Adekunle and let him breath and mingle with others??? Yes, absolutely !!! He is a grown man .

"This narrative people are pushing of her being controlling and all that should stop, please. Last I checked, caring for someone is not a crime."

officalkaffyempire:

"If to say na baye cry those Weyreys go say na pity vote, pity vote kee una."

fatycious:

"Why is Alex there, shey na u she insult yesterday instead of u to be happy ...mtcheew abeg o no stress me 4 stanning u oo."

official_muhibbat_abdulsalam:

"Honestly, Adekunle's game will good with out this situation ship, let him play he's game alone abeg."

mor__r33n__:

"But you are controlling Venita!!! Adekunle no longer mingle with housemates all because he’s in a relationship, he no longer get excited about tasks."

leahto:

"Be like Baa boy Deks!!! Is back ."

uilerety:

"My ship don dey sink."

moyur_sore:

"Na because of 5 weeks relationship u dey cry like this love don bend Iron Lady."

rhosemariee:

"This ship should not sink o."

