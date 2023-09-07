Nigerian stars Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala were among the top footballers nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or

Osimhen set a record as the first Nigerian footballer to be nominated for a Ballon d'Or

Popular celebrities like Tunde Ednut, Poco Lee, Dammy Krane have since taken to social media to celebrate the football stars

It is a moment of celebration for Nigerian footballer lovers as Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Assisat Oshoala of Barcelona were among those nominated for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

The nominations are big wins for Nigeria as Osimhen is the first Nigerian male footballer to be nominated for the award since 1999.

Victor Osimhen is the first Nigerian male footballer to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or award since 1999. Credit: asisat_oshoala victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

Also, his female counterpart, Assisat Oshoala, is the only female nominated in Africa in the women category.

According to the reports, the award night will take place on October 30.

Celebrities celebrate Victor Osimhen and Assisat Oshoala

Popular blogger Tunde Ednut shared pictures of the two footballers with congratulatory messages.

do2dtun:

"Against all odds, we will keep winning with these type of people who stiii do it wearing our jersey ."

officialowengee:

"Congrats @victorosimhen9 @asisat_oshoala celebrates you ."

darey art alade:

"Naija spirit."

emperor_bolojay:

"When I talk am the other day dem wan abuse me pa here lol let’s go."

ayomidate:

"Congratulations my brother @victorosimhen9 big one ❤️."

deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Congratulations @victorosimhen9 @asisat_oshoala."

Below are screenshots of dancer Poco Lee and singer Dammy Krane congratulating Victor Osimhen

Screenshots shared by Osimhen. Credit: @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

Fun video of Osimhen playing football with Peter Okoye, others

Singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, shared adorable photos and videos of him hanging out with footballers Victor Osimhen and Paul Ebere in Lagos.

The fun video showed the celebrities playing football on a beautiful pitch in Banana Island.

Reacting, a fan said: "I think say Peter been dey play like Okocha still dey score like Ronaldinho that year?."

What Osimhen said about Olamide

In another report, Osimhen revealed how he listens to songs by YBNL music boss and singer Olamide before football matches.

He revealed that Olamide is his favourite artist.

Someone said in a reaction: "Sey I no go dey listen to Olamide old songs bayi."

Source: Legit.ng