Nollywood actors Yul Edochie, Zack Orji and some of their colleagues were spotted at the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja

A clip showed Yul, who is a popular supporter of President Bola Tinubu, looking all serious during the proceedings

The videos have since sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some dragging the Nollywood stars

The ongoing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja is making headlines on and off social media.

As many continue to follow the proceedings going on at the Court of Appeal Complex located in the Three Arms Zone, Shehu Shagari Way, Central Business District of Abuja, videos of some Nollywood stars, including Yul Edochie and Zack Orji, at the tribunal, have gone viral online.

In one of the clips, Yul Edochie, a staunch supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was spotted paying full attention.

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's presence at the PEPT

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. See them below:

mizchievouzzzz:

"Goat wey lion born."

EleyiLagos:

"Yul Edochie your father Peter Edochie will be proud of you. ️."

dearolaa:

"Sleep Dey catch am too?"

FRACUMZY:

"I am not sure he is the biological son of legendary Pete edochie."

josejmax1:

"E go to find third wife ."

Tobiloba_O:

"Wait, dem dey sell ticket for this thing?"

mikolosticks:

"Lol. Wetin this man dy do. E has reduced himself so much."

Ojet_baba:

"Abi the judiciary thing na just movie scene?"

flitchatter:

"Bro thinks this is Nollywood."

Kristiene5:

"Very anyhow Man. An Odogwu turned Odoyewu. From being a Lion to a BAT.

ManlikeLucky21:

"Make him wife enter there make court room scatter ."

NestaSupaZeez:

"na today I no say speaking grammar showing of educational qualification and anything that is do with education is truly a scam in Nigeria ."

Tribunal delivers judgement on Peter Obi, LP's petitions against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal commenced the delivery of judgment in the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi.

Obi challenged the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election.

Delivering his verdict, a member of the five-member panel, Justice Abba Mohammed, said the petitioners only made "generic accusations of irregularities" in the election but failed to specify the anomaly, the places where it occurred and those affected.

