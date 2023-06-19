Napoli football star Victor Osimhen has named YBNL label boss Olamide as his favourite Nigerian artist

Osimhen revealed Olamide inspires him as he also named a song by Nas and Damian Marley among the ones he loves to listen to before football matches

The football star's comment about Olamide has left many fans and followers of the singer gushing

Nigerian striker and Napoli star Victor Osimhen has left many fans of music star Olamide gushing over his comment about the YBNL label boss.

Osimhen, in an interview with Pooja Media, described Olamide as his favourite Nigerian artist.

Victor Osimhen says he has a playlist of Olamide's songs. Credit: @victorosimhen9 @olamide

Source: Instagram

The football star revealed listening to old songs by Olamide before matches always inspire him.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“First of all like during my spare time after lunch we are relaxing for like two, three hours before the final meeting to get to the stadium, I listen to Olamide’s rap he’s done in recent years that is inspirational to me. Olamide is my best musician actually in Nigeria, I use to listen to him I have his playlist."

Osimhen also said he loves to listen to Only The Strong Survive by Nas and Damian Marley.

Watch the video below:

official_gbeng:

"My favorite artist all day."

_chiefagbabiaka:

"Sey I no go dey listen to Olamide old songs bayi."

official_agagz:

"anytime i see great things about olamide, i just have this great joy in me... some people don't come online to hype everytime and all that but mhen, people like us who have been following from the very 1st day, we totally love everything about that legend."

Zahir_Suhail:

"Those tracks were my favorite of Olamide ."

Abeyboy10:

"This is me I love Olamide songs when ever I wanna hustle it hit different I cry and mad at myself that I must survive."

Davido says Olamide is a legend

Legit.ng reported how Davido rated himself and Wizkid in the same category ahead of Burna, as he went on to hand Olamide his flowers.

Davido duly acknowledged Olamide, who he referred to as a legend, while sharing how he called him for a feature with Asake on his Timeless album.

He said:

"Shout to Olamide, legend, Asake is signed to him. Asake is blessed, I am a fan. Olamide was in the game before me, he has been doing this for almost 15 years."

Source: Legit.ng