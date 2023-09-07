Skit maker Lasisi Elenu has reacted to the different videos from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6

Lasisi, who is known for playing the role of a lawyer in many of his skits, shared a funny video of him on his way to court

The skit maker also cast a shade at lawyers who were spotted sleeping at the tribunal, which stirred reactions

Popular skit maker and content creator Lasisi Elenu has joined many Nigerians to share their takes on the recent Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6.

One of the highlights of the tribunal was the viral videos and pictures of lawyers spotted sleeping during the proceedings.

Lasisi shares video of him dressed in a lawyer's outfit. Credit: @lasisielenu

Source: Instagram

Lasisi reacts to video of lawyers sleeping

Lasisi, who is popular for playing the role of Atomic Bomb, a lawyer in many of his skits, appeared to throw shades at lawyers who slept during the tribunal proceedings as he tweeted:

"Na all these people Dey spoil lawyer work."

See his tweet below:

He also shared a funny video of him in a lawyer's outfit, with boxing gloves on his hand as he suggested he was on his way to the court.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Lasisi Elenu's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Lasisi's video, see them below:

photocribimagery:

"Legal Juggernaut don oversleep ."

vincii____:

"Na fight we go use settle am now."

ini_cash:

"Na war you Dey go."

kotokorchi:

"No Wonder Obident Lost This Case, Unable to Provide 40 Passport photo graph and affidavit ."

makewaysystems:

"Last man standing! Anybody wey do anyhow will see anyhow. If you make kpichikum, you collect! Lawyer, we dey your side. Let's meeuuvee!."

giftsbyenielleconcepts:

"Hurry up you are late already But you didn’t remember to carry your sleeping pillows ."

ace__knight__:

"As the matter be like this na only u fit save LP. But make dem no forget to give u 47 passport photograph."

samlarry112:

"You sef own go sleep for there."

Yul Edochie, Zack Orji, others spotted at tribunal

Legit.ng also reported that videos from the tribunal proceedings, which took place at the Court of Appeal Complex located in the Three Arms Zone, Shehu Shagari Way in Abuja, showed some Nollywood stars, including Yul Edochie and Zack Orji were in attendance.

In one of the viral videos, Yul Edochie, a staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu, was spotted paying full attention.

Reacting to Yul's presence at the tribunal, someone said:

"I am not sure he is the biological son of legendary Pete edochie."

Source: Legit.ng