Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has expressed his willingness to supply his outfit, which has a picture of President Bola Tinubu on it, to interested parties

Yul, who has repeatedly endorsed the president, made this known while responding to former senator Shehu Sani

The actor's latest post has stirred reactions from many, as some netizens told him the former senator was taunting him

Nigerian actor and politician Yul Edochie has stirred reactions with a new post where he revealed he would supply his outfit, which has a picture of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT) on it.

The actor, who has been supporting Tinubu of late, made this known while responding to former senator Shehu Sani. The former lawmaker had shared a tweet about wanting the outfit.

Former senator Shehu Sani asked Yul Edochie to send him a medium-sized of his Jagaban outfit. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Shehu Sanni wrote:

"My brother enter train from Abuja come Kaduna, bring for me the medium size."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Responding via his Instagram page, Yul wrote:

"My distinguished elder brother, Senator Shehu Sani @shehu.sani loves my outfit. I'll surely get him one. So many people are loving my outfit. If you want it, just let me know and I'll give you one for free. ❤️❤️✌️✌️."

See Yul Edochie's post, including a screenshot of Shehu Sani's comment below:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's post

Netizens noted that Sani was taunting the actor. See some of the comments below:

firstqueendoc:

"Enter train first just like he advised you.. from Kaduna.. when you reach, you let us know."

queenbaby444:

"He say enter train not flight."

iykedyiro:

"He said you should enter train come Kaduna, that’s sarcasm man!"

innostrings_:

"I love one..but just rewrite it to relax dey shege Go reach everybody."

officialdamianwan:

"This guy don finish."

mc_ichie:

"Person dey mock you and you dey call am likeness... oya enter train to Kaduna mk we see."

official_angelb_:

"Him say make you enter train go this broda no just like you."

Yul Edochie sends message to his haters

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie dragged his haters in a post via his Instagram page.

The controversial actor shared a video of himself admiring his good looks

Not stopping there, Yul said he noticed that he was more good-looking than all of the people hating on him.

Source: Legit.ng