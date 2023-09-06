The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has started delivering its verdict in the petition filed by Peter Obi

The Labour Party and Obi had filed a petition challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) President Bola Tinubu

The tribunal said Obi and the Labour Party's petition "generic accusations of irregularities" without specific anomaly

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has commenced the delivery of judgment in the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi.

Obi had filed a petition challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election.

Tribunal delivers Judgment on Peter Obi's petition

Source: Facebook

Obi's petition fails to specify anomaly

Delivering his verdict, a member of the five-member panel, Justice Abba Mohammed, said the petitioners only made "generic accusations of irregularities" in the election but failed to specify the anomaly, the places where it occurred and those affected.

"They also failed to prove that their votes were suppressed by failing to specify the number of votes suppressed."

Justice Mohammed started with some preliminary motions which deal with the competence of some aspects of Obi and the Labour Party's petition

