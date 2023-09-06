A viral video of upcoming skit maker Prophet Pikin recounting his sad experience he had with his senior colleagues Erekere and Kamo State has caused a buzz

Prophet Pikin claimed he was lured to Ibadan through an invitation from Erekere, where he was ambushed

He also alleged that Erekere and Kamo made him sign an undertaking to stop mimicking the former's skits

Skit maker Erekere trended on popular social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) after a video of his junior colleague Prophet Pikin calling him out went viral.

In the video, Prophet Pikin, who revealed he was a big fan of Erekere, narrated how the popular skit maker invited him to Ibadan and ambushed him.

Upcoming skit maker said Erekere invited him to Ibadan. Credit: @thepastorpikin/Twitter: @akomscopy

Source: Instagram

According to Prophet Pikin, who spoke in the Yoruba language, Erekere and Kamo state set him up and kidnapped him to an event centre in Ibadan.

Prophet Pikin claimed they also threatened him, collected his phone and deleted some of his videos.

He added that he was forced to sign an undertaking to stop mimicking Erekere's videos

Watch the videos below:

Mixed reactions as upcoming skit maker calls out Erekere

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

provii8:

"Ehhh why him dey mimick person hustle, he should be creative too."

solypapy:

"I think it’s better we hear from the accused before we start drawing conclusion."

iamKayluv:

"Eregele is playing with Erekere… what a bad move ."

iamsilvabella:

"You go Dey mimick Ibadan people ."

MujeebBolaji:

"This is so wrong, go to the police station and file a complaint if you have your proof boy."

AdeKlinsmann:

"I think he should report. @Erekere01 to the police @PoliceNG . Is as simple as that."

obizobaesq:

"If this is truly as it happened, then He should make a formal complaint at the police setting out these facts. False imprisonment and assault are no way to handle a civil matter as this."

