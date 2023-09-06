Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend, known as Xxssive, took a stand against the TikTok influencer who accused the actress of endorsing a brand that lacks a NAFDAC number

Legit.ng reported that a TikTok user alleged that Nkechi was promoting a skincare product without a National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) certification

However, in response to these allegations, the actress also clarified her involvement with the brand before her lover took over

Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend, Xxssive, has come for the TikTok influencer, accusing the actress of promoting a brand without a NAFDAC number.

Legit.ng reported that a Very Darkman claimed that the actress was advertising a skincare brand that doesn't have the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) number.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday's lover comes for comes for Verydarkman Credit: @verydarkblackman, @nkechisundayblessing

Source: Instagram

The movie star reacted to the accusation, stating that she was not an ambassador of the brand and promising to deal with the dark man online or in real life if a situation presented itself.

Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend comes for the dark man

The actress's lover took to Instagram to warn the TikTok influencer not to insult him and his family.

Not stopping there, the young businessman threatened to take maximum legal action against anyone who tried to dent his reputation.

See his video below

Nkechi Blessing's boo live video sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the hot takes from netizens below:

omotolanii____:

"No how you go date Nbs and you no go set ring light, Afi ki olorun dide ija."

djmallymix:

"You get money you no get sense.. Veryblackguy go teach you how to waste the money ."

og_general150:

"Shey dis matter reach your side … na product stuff we Dey talk about bro … bring evidence come here …the guy Dey give us receipts and he still dey explain."

lilys_supplies:

"How much una get self,abeg make una allow our new NAFDAC president sanitize this country small ."

bmgonstage:

"When women claim independent and use their money to get their own man,it's usually childish boys who just have physical "cuteness". Nothing more."

Source: Legit.ng