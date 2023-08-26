Skit maker Pastor Pikin 'Erekere' has shared a funny video of him with Nollywood actors Itele and Kolawole Ajeyemi

Erekere was not allowed to gain access to the cinema with other movie lovers as Itele begged him to leave

The video has stirred hilarious reactions from many, including celebrities, as Erekere ended up stealing shoes and a car key

Popular skit maker Pastor Pikin, also known as Errekere, has stirred funny reactions with a video of him and Yoruba actors Itele and Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Itele, also known as Gbogunmi, in Jagun Jagun, who had joined others to watch Itele new movie Kesari at a cinema, was not granted access as the actor begged him to leave out of fear of the skit maker stealing items belonging to fans.

Erekere steals movie lovers' shoes at cinema after an exchange with Itele. Credit: @thepastorpikin @iteledicon01

Source: Instagram

Although Kolawole tried to beg for Erekere, who said he was going to pay, Itele insisted the skit maker should leave.

Towards the end of the clip, Erekere displayed the shoes and a car key he stole at the cinema.

Watch the funny video below:

Erekere is popular for his skits, where he steals from unsuspecting victims.

Fans react to Erekere's video with Itele and Kolawole Ajeyemi

See some of the comments below:

kemity:

"Wahala who bring erekere to cinema."

officialomoborty:

"Thanks for informing us ahead… no erekere will be allowed near us at the cinema ."

misterboboskie:

"Erekere just Dey downgrade everyone ."

prince_ademola_richie1:

"Lol abeg mak una go watch me sari for cinema abeg ."

olatop_ekula:

"Ahhhhhhh Erekere Kesari even fear you ."

packagedjteejuiz:

"Shey dem don Dey off sjoe enter cinema ni."

naturemusiic:

"Oyenusi of our time."

pastoraji_real:

"KESARI, king of thieves dey fear Erekere ."

federalblog:

"If kesari they fear erekere , omo erekere life don spoil inside this stealing something ooo bcos because king of thieves go dey fear youngin.... na wahala ."

Source: Legit.ng