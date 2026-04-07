What we know about Dave Chappelle's kids away from the spotlight

Everything changed after I had children. I took my professional life more seriously. And I think, as a dude, I had more depth after I had kids.

This 2017 reflection from Dave Chappelle offers insight into how fatherhood shaped him. Dave Chappelle's kids, Suleyman, Ibrahim, and Sanaa, have remained largely out of the spotlight alongside their mother, Elaine Chappelle.

Dave Chappelle attends the premiere of "Dave Chappelle: Live In Real Life" (L) and poses with his wife and children (R). Photo: Arturo Holmes, @treasure_e._blue on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Dave Chappelle and his wife, Elaine Chappelle , have been married since 2001 .

, have been . The actor is a father of three children, two sons and a daughter .

. Dave's only daughter, Sanaa, appeared alongside him in the 2018 film A Star Is Born at age 9.

at age 9. Chappelle is known for keeping his family life private, rarely sharing glimpses of his children with the public.

All about Dave Chappelle's kids

In 2001, stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle married Elaine Chappelle, and they have three children: Suleyman, Ibrahim, and Sanaa. Despite his global fame and demanding career, he has remained a devoted father while keeping his family life largely private.

Dave Chappelle and Elaine Chappelle (L) arrive for the GQ Men of the Year Party. Photo: Robyn Beck (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In a 2014 GQ interview, Dave stated:

I want to tell my jokes. I want to have time with my children. I want to entertain people. And at one point, I’ll walk away from show business. But I don’t want to walk away empty-handed.

During his 2020 appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the actor also shared how he makes a point to remind his children that he loves them, saying:

I don't think I ever leave my children's presence without letting them know I love them... because I never know what's going to happen anyway. So, you know, it's the most important thing I think for stability.

Here's what we know about Dave Chappelle's children.

Sulayman Chappelle

Suleyman Chappelle is Dave Chappelle's first child with his wife, Elaine Chappelle. He was born in 2001 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, United States. Suleyman is 25 years old as of 2026.

Sulayman, together with his parents and brother Ibrahim, carries a skateboard. Photo: @BeautifulMixedandProud (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Sulayman's father, Dave Chappelle, has occasionally shared humorous glimpses into his son's personality. In his 2017 Netflix stand-up special, Equanimity, he recalled discovering Sulayman's creative side, along with some typical teenage curiosity:

I went into my older son's room … and I found these notebooks, and I started going through the notebooks. There was all this wonderful poetry in it … Then I looked through his drawers and I opened up his middle drawer and I found his rolling paper. I looked down at them papers and said, 'Oh, that's where the poetry's coming from.'

Suleyman has already shown remarkable maturity and independence. His father revealed this in the aforementioned 2020 interview, saying:

He's much more courageous than I was at his age, which you think is ironic, but it's true. Socially, just the way he can already decide real critical things about who he is or who he wants to be...

Ibrahim Chappelle

Ibrahim Chappelle is pictured smiling on stage with his dad. Photo: @patrickwang (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Ibrahim Chappelle is the second child of Dave and Elaine Chappelle. Born in 2003 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, United States, he is 23 years old as of 2026.

Like his older brother, Ibrahim Chappelle has often been a source of humour in his father's comedy. In his 2017 Netflix special, The Age of Spin, Ibrahim's father shares a story about his son Ibrahim, a huge Kevin Hart fan. He recalls taking Ibrahim to a major arena to see Hart perform.

Watching his son enjoy the show even more than he did gave him a joking ego hit as both a father and fellow comedian. He recalled:

My son was slapping his knee, 'Ha ha ha ha ha ha!' I was looking at him like, 'Uh... I do this too.'

Sanaa Chappelle

Sonal Chappelle and Dave Chappelle attend the "A Star Is Born" premiere. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sanaa Chappelle is the youngest and only daughter of Dave Chappelle and Elaine Chappelle. She was born in 2009, making her 17 years old as of 2026.

Sanaa has made a few public appearances with her father. When she was 9, she acted alongside Dave in the 2018 film A Star Is Born, playing his daughter. The two later attended the film's premiere together at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In a 2020 interview with David Letterman, Dave affectionately described Sanaa as his twin, saying:

Adorable little girl that I could have been.

FAQs

Does Chappelle have children? The stand-up comedian has three children: Suleyman, Ibrahim, and Sanaa. What are Dave Chappelle's kids' ages? As of 2026, his firstborn, Suleyman, is 25, followed by Ibrahim, 23, and his youngest, Sanaa, 17. Who is Dave Chappelle's daughter? Dave's only daughter is Sanaa Chappelle. Where are Dave Chappelle's kids now? His children lead a private life in Yellow Springs, Ohio, United States. Who is Dave Chappelle's kids' mother? His children's mother is Elaine Chappelle. When did Dave Chappelle and Elaine Chappelle get married? Dave and his wife, Elaine, tied the knot in 2001. How old is Dave Chappelle? The comedian is 52 years old as of March 2026. He was born on 24 August 1973.

Dave Chappelle's kids, Suleyman, Ibrahim, and Sanaa, remain at the heart of the private, grounded family life he shares with his wife, Elaine. While Dave navigates the demands of a high-profile comedy career, Elaine provides a steady presence behind the scenes. Together, they raise their children in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Lee Majors' children. Lee Majors, an American actor, is the father of four biological children. His son, Lee Majors II, from his first marriage to Kathy Robinson, is 63 years old as of March 2026.

Dane Luke Majors, son of Lee Majors, is an actor known for his work in horror and thriller films. He had a supporting role in Alone and a lead role in the festival-acclaimed slasher Severed Road. Majors is a devoted father and largely keeps his family life out of the spotlight.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng