“So Nothing Is Wrong With D Eyes”: Video of Ruger’s Family Mistakenly Showing His Eyes Without Patch Leaks
- Popular fast-rising Nigerian singer Ruger trends online after a clip of him hanging out with his sisters and a video of them leaked online
- In the clip, the Jonzing World artist was caught without his black eye patch but quickly tried to cover it up once he noticed he was being recorded
- Jonzing World recently unveiled a new artist, Gdzilla, who was seen with a Dinosaur mask on, and it led to a major conversation online
Fast-rising young Nigerian singer Ruger was recently caught unawares on camera without his famous eye patch, and it has got people talking online.
The young artist is tipped by many as one of the new Afrobeat singers to make a significant impact globally and may be a future Grammy Award winner.
Baba don lose guard - Fans tease Ruger
However, a video of Jonzing world singer Ruger hanging out with two ladies and being caught on camera without his famous eye patch has sparked reactions online.
In the video, the singer was scrambling to wear his black sunglasses when he noticed he was on tape.
See the trending video below:
See how fans reacted to Ruger's video without his eye patch
@its_rowl:
"Thought he said his eye patch is a sign of respect for someone♂️."
@nogoodadvise_:
"Na to come put blow for d eye make e condemn properly."
@cookie__xx___:
"He didn’t ever say anything was wrong with his eye! That’s just his signature."
@holu_solar:
"Woman go make you looseguard."
@miracl3o:
"I thought everyone knew he wore it for a reason."
@iam_larrypepper:
"Na mumu go think say something do am."
@ola_yiwola__:
"He said it , he used it to respect someone."
@ibn_abdmojeed:
"Not him, everyone know his one eye blind."
@skushi_ex:
"If I catch am I go give am better blow make the eye blind."
@only__xmimi:
"There was a caught."
