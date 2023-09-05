Popular fast-rising Nigerian singer Ruger trends online after a clip of him hanging out with his sisters and a video of them leaked online

In the clip, the Jonzing World artist was caught without his black eye patch but quickly tried to cover it up once he noticed he was being recorded

Jonzing World recently unveiled a new artist, Gdzilla, who was seen with a Dinosaur mask on, and it led to a major conversation online

Fast-rising young Nigerian singer Ruger was recently caught unawares on camera without his famous eye patch, and it has got people talking online.

The young artist is tipped by many as one of the new Afrobeat singers to make a significant impact globally and may be a future Grammy Award winner.

Video revealing Ruger's eyes without his patch trends online. Photo credit: @naijaeverything/@rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

Baba don lose guard - Fans tease Ruger

However, a video of Jonzing world singer Ruger hanging out with two ladies and being caught on camera without his famous eye patch has sparked reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the video, the singer was scrambling to wear his black sunglasses when he noticed he was on tape.

See the trending video below:

See how fans reacted to Ruger's video without his eye patch

@its_rowl:

"Thought he said his eye patch is a sign of respect for someone‍♂️."

@nogoodadvise_:

"Na to come put blow for d eye make e condemn properly."

@cookie__xx___:

"He didn’t ever say anything was wrong with his eye! That’s just his signature."

@holu_solar:

"Woman go make you looseguard."

@miracl3o:

"I thought everyone knew he wore it for a reason."

@iam_larrypepper:

"Na mumu go think say something do am."

@ola_yiwola__:

"He said it , he used it to respect someone."

@ibn_abdmojeed:

"Not him, everyone know his one eye blind."

@skushi_ex:

"If I catch am I go give am better blow make the eye blind."

@only__xmimi:

"There was a caught."

Ruger reveals how anonymous lady grabbed his lap at Val's Day event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Ruger isn't only naughty with his lyrics but occasionally gives the internet something to discuss.

This time, the Asiwaju hitmaker took to Instagram with a post reflecting his state of mind ahead of the Valentine's Day celebration.

According to Ruger, any lady asked to be someone's Val during the celebration should understand that she is the main side chick of whoever is asking.

Source: Legit.ng