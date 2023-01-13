Global site navigation

Local editions

“So He Get Two Eyes”: Singer Ruger Spotted Before Fame With No Eye-Patch As He Freestyles to Wizkid’s Soco
Celebrities

“So He Get Two Eyes”: Singer Ruger Spotted Before Fame With No Eye-Patch As He Freestyles to Wizkid’s Soco

by  Adeyinka Odutuyo
  • An old video of singer, Ruger, has made it back to the online community to the delight of his fans and supporters
  • A much younger version of the Asiwaju hitmaker was spotted freestyling to singer Wizkid’s Soco track
  • Social media users commended the singer with some hilariously making reference to the absence of an eye patch

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Fans of Nigeria music star Ruger have been taken on a pleasant trip down memory lane after he was seen in an old freestyle video.

The video which is currently making the rounds on social media captured a much younger Ruger rendering his version of Wizkid’s Soco song.

Ruger in old video
Ruger spotted before fame. Photo: @rugerofficial
Source: Instagram

Apart from his amazing vocals, Ruger was also seen with no eye patch to the surprise of many who believed he lost an eye as a child.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Read also

"E be like who no fit send woman N4k": Mr Macaroni digs up old photos from tenure as student president

Social media users react

@obasefe said:

"First time I am seeing his two eyes. I am not wrong to say that stardom made him loose one eye."

isaac_josh7 said:

"So ruger get two eyes before ."

kng_believee said:

"So what happened to the eye ?."

@Agulee_ said:

"We should all agree he has the baddest rhythm and lyrics game right now."

rrichieasap said:

"Now he wants to be dragging tittle with his popsy lol."

@Toongenius said:

"Ruger might be drinking from Burna’s cup in a few… Brother so talented!"

otunbaberlusconi said:

"@rugerofficial Na from small you don like curvy and big as ladies."

@disturbafriq said:

"Meanwhile..When wizkid blow, see his own throwback freestyle... compare this nonsense with ruger's dope freestyles..Wizkid for dey buy bread and beans for ruger.. over-rated guy no direction in the freestyle...just vibes and outsha-allah..."

Odion Ighalo's daughter passionately sings Ruger's Asiwaju

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that footballer Odion Ighalo shared a video showing the moment his daughter passionately vibed to Ruger's Asiwaju.

Read also

"Pastor no won go heaven": Mixed reactions as Portable shades Apostle Suleman with his new song

The footballer and his family members were taking a car trip when the young lady decided to serenade everyone with her voice.

"It’s the way she censored her singing, didn’t mention the F word and the sht . Parents well done," a social media user who watched the clip wrote.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel