An old video of singer, Ruger, has made it back to the online community to the delight of his fans and supporters

A much younger version of the Asiwaju hitmaker was spotted freestyling to singer Wizkid’s Soco track

Social media users commended the singer with some hilariously making reference to the absence of an eye patch

Fans of Nigeria music star Ruger have been taken on a pleasant trip down memory lane after he was seen in an old freestyle video.

The video which is currently making the rounds on social media captured a much younger Ruger rendering his version of Wizkid’s Soco song.

Apart from his amazing vocals, Ruger was also seen with no eye patch to the surprise of many who believed he lost an eye as a child.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

@obasefe said:

"First time I am seeing his two eyes. I am not wrong to say that stardom made him loose one eye."

isaac_josh7 said:

"So ruger get two eyes before ."

kng_believee said:

"So what happened to the eye ?."

@Agulee_ said:

"We should all agree he has the baddest rhythm and lyrics game right now."

rrichieasap said:

"Now he wants to be dragging tittle with his popsy lol."

@Toongenius said:

"Ruger might be drinking from Burna’s cup in a few… Brother so talented!"

otunbaberlusconi said:

"@rugerofficial Na from small you don like curvy and big as ladies."

@disturbafriq said:

"Meanwhile..When wizkid blow, see his own throwback freestyle... compare this nonsense with ruger's dope freestyles..Wizkid for dey buy bread and beans for ruger.. over-rated guy no direction in the freestyle...just vibes and outsha-allah..."

Odion Ighalo's daughter passionately sings Ruger's Asiwaju

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that footballer Odion Ighalo shared a video showing the moment his daughter passionately vibed to Ruger's Asiwaju.

The footballer and his family members were taking a car trip when the young lady decided to serenade everyone with her voice.

"It’s the way she censored her singing, didn’t mention the F word and the sht . Parents well done," a social media user who watched the clip wrote.

