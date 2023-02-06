Singer Ruger doesn’t have a difficult time putting his naughty side on full display for the world and his fans to see

Ahead of the Valentine’s Day celebration, the singer took to his Instagram with a series of hilarious photos

Ruger equally submitted that any lady who makes it as a val come February 14 should understand that she is the valid side chick

Nigerian singer Ruger isn’t only naughty with his lyrics as he occasionally gives the internet something to talk about.

This time around, the Asiwaju hitmaker took to Instagram with a post reflecting his state of mind ahead of the Valentine’s Day celebration.

Ruger advises fans ahead of Valentine's Day. Photo: @rugerofficial

According to Ruger, any lady who gets asked to be a val during the celebration should understand that she is the main side chick of whoever is asking.

“If you’re his VAL, then you’re the VALid side chick . The main chick never gets that much luxury,” the singer wrote.

Ruger also advised fellow men to stay away from girls who reside in the highbrow area of Lekki in Lagos state.

To complete his mission, the singer shared a series of photos with one showing the moment an anonymous lady grabbed his lap.

See his post below:

Ruger’s fans react

iamdikeh said:

"ruger na my babe hand be that o "

fairpmedia said:

"Ku Ku ru I know that girl hand oh."

goldenserap said:

"What is a Lekki girl?"

badmanmenaa said:

"Stay away from Lekki babes? shey you dey try talk make we leave them for you abi Wetin. Make una dey try dey ask nicely for this app. ."

__veekie said:

"If no be ruger Wetin person for dey listen to."

Source: Legit.ng