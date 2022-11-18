“So Ruger Get Two Eyes?” Man Reacts to Photo of Singer Without Signature Eyepatch, Causes Stir on Social Media
- Popular Nigerian singer, Ruger, was recently spotted without his signature eyepatch it a viral photo on social media
- A netizen who reacted to the photo expressed surprise that the music star had two eyes like most people
- The man’s interesting reaction started to trend online as other netizens also shared their reactions
Popular Nigerian singer, Ruger, was recently spotted without his eyepatch in a rare photo and it got people talking.
A number of celebrities have things they are easily identified by and for Ruger it’s his signature black eyepatch.
Despite not being a pirate, Ruger has been known to rock his eyepatch right from when he broke into the music industry.
Interestingly, a photo of him without it was spotted and it quickly spread on social media and got netizens talking.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
“I go shock you”: Iyabo Ojo shuts down claims of her new Igbo lover being a married man, stirs reactions
A Twitter user who reacted to the photo expressed surprise that the singer had two eyes. He laughed and wrote:
“Wait…So Ruger get two eyes??”
See below:
Netizens react as man shows surprise to Ruger’s eyes without his eyepatch
Read what some social media users had to say about it below:
d.yrneh:
"E gat open make e see clear, before Rena go short him booze "
isbmluxuryapparelz:
"That's his signature look. I mean the eye patch. That was what got him noticed at first, I think."
omotaayo__:
"You people should leave my Ruger alone ooo "
ma3teesfashion:
"Yes now, perfect eyes"
adepejuruth_cateringservice:
"He dey use one for music.. And the other one for The other room "
ayoolarichard9:
"The second eye fit no dey see tho doesn't mean they plucked the eye ️ out "
official.tito:
"Him has quarter past eye in that eye he wears that patch."
iamskylolo:
"Lol na the branding."
“I am highly disappointed”: Singer Magixx allegedly fires shots at Ruger after dropping new songs, fans react
Magixx reportedly shades Ruger over his new music
Popular Nigerian singer, Magixx, caused a stir on social media after he seemed to throw shade at a fellow singer, Ruger.
Taking to his official Twitter page, the Mavin star shared a tweet where he explained how disappointed he was about a certain artist's new music that was just released.
According to him, all he heard was bulls*hit and he was expecting so much better.
Source: Legit.ng