Popular Nigerian singer, Ruger, was recently spotted without his signature eyepatch it a viral photo on social media

A netizen who reacted to the photo expressed surprise that the music star had two eyes like most people

The man’s interesting reaction started to trend online as other netizens also shared their reactions

Popular Nigerian singer, Ruger, was recently spotted without his eyepatch in a rare photo and it got people talking.

A number of celebrities have things they are easily identified by and for Ruger it’s his signature black eyepatch.

Despite not being a pirate, Ruger has been known to rock his eyepatch right from when he broke into the music industry.

Viral photo of singer Ruger without eyepatch gets people talking. Photos: @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, a photo of him without it was spotted and it quickly spread on social media and got netizens talking.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A Twitter user who reacted to the photo expressed surprise that the singer had two eyes. He laughed and wrote:

“Wait…So Ruger get two eyes??”

See below:

Netizens react as man shows surprise to Ruger’s eyes without his eyepatch

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

d.yrneh:

"E gat open make e see clear, before Rena go short him booze "

isbmluxuryapparelz:

"That's his signature look. I mean the eye patch. That was what got him noticed at first, I think."

omotaayo__:

"You people should leave my Ruger alone ooo "

ma3teesfashion:

"Yes now, perfect eyes"

adepejuruth_cateringservice:

"He dey use one for music.. And the other one for The other room "

ayoolarichard9:

"The second eye fit no dey see tho doesn't mean they plucked the eye ️ out "

official.tito:

"Him has quarter past eye in that eye he wears that patch."

iamskylolo:

"Lol na the branding."

Magixx reportedly shades Ruger over his new music

Popular Nigerian singer, Magixx, caused a stir on social media after he seemed to throw shade at a fellow singer, Ruger.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the Mavin star shared a tweet where he explained how disappointed he was about a certain artist's new music that was just released.

According to him, all he heard was bulls*hit and he was expecting so much better.

Source: Legit.ng