Few hours after he announced he parted ways with his wife Bunmi, an old clip of Bolanle Ninalowo revealing he cheated on his wife resurfaced

Many people guessed the marriage finally crashed due to the actor's past actions, but a statement from him stated otherwise

Ninalowo, in a post on his Instagram story, said he owes no one an explanation, especially bloggers whom he tagged as hypocrites

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has finally broken his silence on the narrative that has been spread about his crashed marriage online.

The movie star, in a post via his Instagram story channel, said as a conqueror, he doesn't have to speak as he owes no one an explanation about his life decisions.

Bolanle Ninalowo slams bloggers over viral throwback video Photo credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Slamming bloggers for recirculating the viral video, Ninalowo revealed the video is six years old and it was before he restored his marriage which eventually crashed.

The actor also insinuated his crashed marriage was an escape route for him as he revealed that people are worrying about him while he is celebrating.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ninalowo's video

Mixed reactions greeted the actor's statement, as many people knocked him for speaking even when his opening like said he wouldn't.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

victorokpalan:

"Let’s all be human and allow people either grieve or enjoy in peace. Nobody goes into marriage planning to divorce."

___ewatomilola___:

"What’s this write up? Seems like what a narcissistic can dona you sabi."

kanmelu:

"Na u dey post ur family back to back via happy family and all of a sudden una Don end."

queen___gilbert:

"Bloggers should just let them heal. Divorce/separation is not easy especially when they once experienced love in the union."

pweetie_ik:

"Let the divorced breath"

beygood1992:

"And d wife hasnt said a WORD.....I always respect her maturity . Oga u have grown kids, rest abeg and let ur family heal in peace."

soberdrunk88:

"Unless he never loved her, there is no way you will lose something you love and not feel bad even if it's toothpick."

edible_fantasies:

"It's how the conqueror that claims not to speak is actually speaking ‍♂️ plus, how do you say you're "jubilating" over something you portrayed earlier as a sad decision? In this life ehn just resist the to urge to shalaye because ‍♂️"

Bolanle Ninalowo moves on after crashed marriage

Popular Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, is now ready to move on with his life after separating from his wife of many years, Bunmi.

Just a day after announcing the sad news that he had parted ways with the mother of his two kids, the movie star took to his Instagram page to share another post.

Ninalowo shared a photo of a huge smiley face and went ahead to reveal that he is now in his next phase of life.

Source: Legit.ng