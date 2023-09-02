Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has now updated fans after announcing his separation from his wife

In a new Instagram post, the movie star made it clear that he was ready to move on with his life despite the news

Ninalowo called it his next phase and also went ahead to preach hope with an inspirational caption

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, is now ready to move on with his life after separating from his wife of many years, Bunmi.

Just a day after announcing the sad news that he had parted ways with the mother of his two kids, the movie star took to his Instagram page to share another post.

Ninalowo shared a photo of a huge smiley face and went ahead to reveal that he is now in his next phase of life.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo on to next phase of life after parting ways with wife. Photos: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the movie star also preached hope in his caption by adding an inspirational message to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The movie star made sure to block his fans from commenting on the post by turning off his comment section.

In his words:

“#NextPhase ✌ Every storm runs out of rain, just like every dark night turns into day." "After a storm comes a calm." "After every storm the sun will smile Maka .”

See the post below:

Recall that when the going was good, Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife, Bunmi, were known to give fans couple goals as they continually flaunted their supposedly happy marriage on social media.

Not only that, the couple appeared to be very family-oriented as they often posted clips of themselves with their two children, a boy and a girl.

Legit.ng earlier reported on adorable photos and videos of the loved up couple when things were great between them.

Video of Bolanle Ninalowo admitting to cheating on wife resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after Ninalowo disclosed that he had separated from his wife of many years, an old video of him admitting to cheating on her resurfaced online.

According to the actor, his infidelity affected his marriage. He said he had to make amends after realising that he had lost control over his wife.

The actor said this on an old edition of Chude Jideonwo's visual podcast. He noted that his wife eventually started to perceive him as an outsider in their home.

Source: Legit.ng