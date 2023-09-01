Ace Nollywood star, Ninalowo Bolanle, sent shockwaves through social media with the news of his broken marriage

An old visual interview by the actor in 2022 revealed that he had speculated that his marriage was rowing in turbulence

The video recounted a period in his life when he had cheated on his wife and tried to make amends for his wrong ways

Popular Nollywood actor Ninalowo Bolanle set social media ablaze on Friday, September 1, after he disclosed that he had dissolved his marital union with wife, Bunmi.

In a lengthy message on his verified Instagram account, the actor stated he had accepted the "reality of the end of a (sic) road".

Bolanle Ninalowo speaks on when he cheated in his marriage Credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

The actor said he and his wife had to make the unavoidable choice for a "peaceful and loveable future".

In light of events, an old video of the movie god discussing a time in his marriage when he cheated on his wife made its way online once more.

Ninalowo admits cheating on his wife

According to Bolanle Ninalowo, his infidelity nearly caused him to end his marriage. He had to return, after realising, he had lost control over his wife.

The actor said this on an old edition of Chude Jideonwo's visual podcast. He noted that his wife eventually started to perceive him as an outsider in their home.

He said, "The years when I was feeling too young and cheating all day, breaking her heart and everything to the years when I wasn't there and pursuing my dreams.

"But I forgot this was a human being that was taking records and taking experiences of her life as well. So, I became somebody that she didn't recognise anymore. At some point, I couldn't call her to pick up my call. The woman I had control over, I had no more control because she outgrew me."

See the video below

Bolanle Ninalowo's old video holds netizens spellbound

See what they had to say below:

abangdove:

"I feel so bad because I think he tried to make up for those wasted years. But I guess some broken hearts never mend ."

kanoel_fabrics:

"Not every relationship can fall back to normal after case of infidelity. It will take extra hard work."

cedamics:

"Control, infidelity a typical Nigerian man’s words that they feel is good to do their spouse because no consequences for their actions.

"When reality dawns on them the wife and kids are long gone and no more interested. They become lonely during old age, sickness or when life hits them. I wish you guys the very best."

aondoh_:

"Hmmm.... Most older people today made mistakes that they won't tell you about because they still feel some shame about it.

"When we're younger, we act like we're here to do as we please. But every human needs family and society. Balance the love for self and those around you..."

brownny18:

"The fact that you accepted your mistake is a plus to you. I wish you and your wife the strength to move on and your kids the strength to heal."

moqqzz:

"Ahead Ahead guy….No need fanning a flame that is blown out, at least he tried to salvage it, that is enough!lessons learnt , bridges burnt, keep it moving and deal with the new found reality."

annie_ojuro:

"Profound vulnerabilty."

