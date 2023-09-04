In October 2022, actor IK Ogbonna and his estranged wife finally divorced after they got married in 2015

The union produced a son, Ace and now, the mum of one is set to walk down the aisle with another Nigerian man

In a video seen online, Sonia and her man walked into an already planned surprise proposal, and she said yes without hesitating

Popular actor IK Ogbonna's wife has taken a huge step to get married for the second time after their marriage ended in 2022.

In a romantic video sighted online, Sonia's man arrived with her at the place where the surprise proposal had been planned.

Actor IK Ogbonna's ex -wife finds love again Photo credit: @ikogbonna/@thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

A surprised Sonia walked into a space decorated with red balloons, flowers and a huge sign that screamed 'marry me'.

The Colombian beauty's lover pulled her to the centre, went on one knee and asked her to marry him.

As expected and to the delight of very other person in the room, Sonia said yes and showed off her ring as they took photos.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the romantic proposal

A lot of Nigerians were happy Sonia found love again and so me netizens noted she stuck with another Nigerian man.

Read some comments below:

nma__chy:

"She likes Nigerian men oo."

oluchy.xx:

"To another Nigerian man."

iamqueen_evelyn:

"I was Single when she got married to Ik, I was single when they got divorced, and here I am today , “Still single” while she’s getting engaged again , isn’t God wonderful "

adanze_h:

"There is a man for everyone out there. you deserve someone better if the previous marriage isn't working . congratulation to her."

odjegbas_princess:

"Huge Congrats to her. Man wey no get sense these days , na to drop am outside gate and move on."

porshebaby:

"Leave that toxic man today and that will make space for someone else to come in."

adanze_h:

"Everyone deserves to be happy and be in a happy relationship . Don't kee yaself if it's not working . Someone out there will value you and treat you right."

prankhottiee:

"Divorces are winning lately."

rah_ma_ht:

"Love easy to get for some people shaas one dey go another one dey come,congratulations"

parker_ojugo:

"Nawa oo naija men wey get special recipe if you taste us no going back "

