Nollywood star Rita Edochie startled fans and netizens with her morning workout routine to keep fit and healthy.

The outspoken actress shared a video of herself on the streets of her hometown doing some strenuous gymnastics body movements.

Rita Edochie shows fans and netizens how agile she is with her work out routine Credit: @ritaedochie

In one of her workout routines, the actress was spotted with the indigenous Oghene dance group. They added to the elegance of her body exercises while rendering some of their local gyration songs.

Mrs Edochie further spoke on the importance of staying fit, which helps her agility. She also revealed how she took some herbal teas to aid metabolism.

"STRONG WOMAN NO BE FOR MOUTH. NO PAIN NO GAIN BIKONU. SEE HOW I STARTED AUGUST LAST YEAR 2022 BUT IT DIDN'T WORK OUT WELL FOR ME BEFORE I DISCOVERED THE TEAS I TOOK TO ACHIEVE HOW I LOOK TODAY."

Rita Edochie's exercise video sparks reactions

See how netizens gushed at the actress' morning routine video:

evonliz_signature:

"Judy ntooooor."

tyerr:

"Swagga mama ❤️, mama with the doings , we love you."

myonlybeltha_:

" who be your hype girl mama??."

realanitabrown:

"Ewood, ma'am biko bread wey I dey chop want choke me as your video popped up happiness is indeed free....just try and create yours no matter what you are going through ."

am1ovakind:

"I swear this one sweet my bele!!! mama."

venza_89:

"Ewooo mama u try ooo I no go fit do am ooo. Chai mummy ❤️, u don motivate me like this. Tomorrow I go hit road do my own.."

ada_eze_agaoha:

"You are a strong woman indeed ma. Kindly tell us the name of the tea please."

Sarah Martins apologises to the Edochie family

In a related new, Sarah Martins finally bowed to pressure as she recently tendered an apology to the Edochie family and fans as she withdrew from interfering in Judy Austin, Yul and May Edochie's drama.

Sarah, who appeared to have pitched her tent with Yul's second wife, Judy, was accused of paying a lady to make disturbing wishes against Yul and May Edochie’s daughter, Danielle, which sparked outrage that saw her slamming her senior colleague Rita Edochie.

Sarah apologised for causing the family pain following advice from the media personality Daddy Freeze.

Source: Legit.ng