Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha is not ready to call for peace with ex All Stars housemate Seyi Awolowo

After his exit from the show, Seyi shaded Tacha on a podcast, and she took to Twitter to drag him and his influential surname

Tacha's reaction and promise to disgrace Seyi on her radio show have generated mixed comments from netizens

Tacha is committed to dragging Seyi Awolowo in equal measure and beyond now that he is out of the All Stars season.

All through his stay in the house, the radio host dragged Seyi and was his biggest critic after he made horrible comments on the show.

BBNaija Tacha vows to mess up Seyi Awolowo Photo credit: @officialseyiawo/@symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Following a viral shade through a podcast, Tacha took to Twitter and mocked Seyi for being who he was years ago and refusing to grow despite his influential surname and going for another version of BBNaija show.

She wrote:

'And nothing HAS CHANGED!!! Even with your Awolowo name AND A RERUN Of the show you no still reach!!! Dragging you NOT ON A PODCAST But ON MY OWN SHOW!!! Snaiyee YOU CANT RELATE!!!'

View the tweet below:

In another tweet, Tacha called out Seyi for being a horrible person under the guise of being a traditional man, and she promised to disgrace him on her radio show.

She wrote:

"Running around the excuse of “OLD SCHOOL!!!” you’re a sorry excuse of a man!! Grooming sons to run trains on peoples daughters and you think you’re mentally OKAY?! you’re running maad na to naked remain!! and I GO Treat your f*ck Up on @bigfridayshow. TOMORROW!! E go sure for you."

See tweet below:

Netizens react to Tacha's tweets

@solypapy:

"And what did u achieve at 23 dat is so special that Seyi didn’t achieve . Talk is cheap and achievement for deep people is not by sexual using you body parts and having Davido tattoo in the middle of your breast."

@Owusuivy:

"I’m available for any Seyi slander! Energy on the "

@aprecious___:

"Grandson don buy market. My babe was on her own mind her business that paid her and you came for her. Well Symply_Tacha is back. Tacha don add FIRE "

@Princechi01:

"This Tacha girl too useless mehn, insulted Seyi all through his stay in the house, he called you an evil spirit after coming out and you've not stopped crying."

@lostboy__01:

"Tacha please rest!! He gave you 1shot, you’ve tweeted 10times just for a comeback Odour of mercy #BBNaija"

@BigOyin007:

"Seyi thinks Tacha will leave him like she did with the “spec “ thingy! Baba you go collect! Tacha is ready for you!"

@oluwaphemy234:

"Everything wey you wan talk for the show, you don tell us now for tweet. How are we going to be surprised tomorrow now? Sigh!"

@JiminZuha:

"Why are people crying as if he didn't come for her unprovoked."

@Reginald_o1:

"Lmao atp I think she just likes him or somn cause this is obsession"

Seyi cries as he apologises for his comment in the house

Legit.ng earlier reported that during an interview with Ebuka, Seyi apologised for the disasteful statements he made on the All Stars show.

The reality star was reminded of his statement in the house about setting up funds so his sons and his friends would 'run train' on people's daughters.

Seyi broke down in tears and revealed he was sorry to have made such a comment.

Source: Legit.ng