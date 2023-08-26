“Keep My Name off Your Mouth”: Drama as Sarah Martins Knocks Rita Edochie Over May
- Actress Sarah Martins has fired at her senior colleague Rita Edochie as she warned her not to involve her in the Yul, Judy and May Edochie drama
- Sarah had previously taken to social media to debunk rumours of her paying a lady who wished Yul and May Edochie's daughter, Danielle, death
- In another post, Sarah appeared to have extended an olive branch to May, tendering an apology to anyone she has hurt
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has caused a stir with a lengthy post where she clapped back at veteran actress Rita Edochie.
On Friday, August 25, Rita Edochie tackled Sarah as rumours of allegedly sponsoring trolls against May Edochie’s daughter, Danielle, emerged online.
Rita slammed Sarah, Judy Austin's friend, for always interfering in the Edochie family issues.
“I’m innocent”: Sarah Martins tearfully denies sponsoring lady who wished Yul and May Edochie’s daughter dead
Legit.ng reported that Sarah, in a video, debunked sponsoring a lady who wished Danielle Edochie death.
PAY ATTENTION: FREE Webinar on Media Literacy Aug 31, 12pm by Legit.ng, LEAP Africa, and YDOS 2023 - REGISTER
Sarah Martins fires back at Rita Edochie
In a post sighted online, Sarah didn't waste time with her response to her senior colleague, whom she told to stop clout chasing with her name.
Sarah said Rita was free to assume whatever she wanted from an innocent cruise post but shouldn't link them to May Edochie.
See her post below:
Sarah Martins apologises
In a recent post via her Instagram page, Sarah penned an apology to anyone she hurt directly or indirectly.
She wrote:
“NO!!! You can’t BREAK me!!! I’ve always been a strong girl. Forever will!!! Cheers to happiness!!! Cheers to more love. If I’ve ever hurt you especially or indirectly, I AM SORRY. Let love lead”.
Lady's disturbing wish for Yul and May Edochie’s daughter sparks reactions as many call for her arrest
See her post below:
Netizens react as Sarah Martins drags Rita Edochie
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below;
getcurvyherbs:
"Look at the way she's addressing a woman that is older than her and more experienced in the industry ."
sarauniyaaffordablewears:
"This girl don't have respect at all. She never start to they cry yet. Make she set ring light again to start crying part 2."
belleessenceappliances:
"When they drag her now, Later she go dey cry one yeye cry for the camera."
Lady's disturbing wish for Yul and May Edochie's daughter causes buzz
A lady on Facebook identified as Ukawuike Uzochi Sandra sparked reactions with her death wish for Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his first wife May's daughter, Danielle.
In a post Legit.ng sighted on a Gossip page on Facebook, the lady made a disturbing wish for Danielle Edochie while commenting on another post.
Video as Uriel prays heavily against Kim Oprah taking Neo from her: "She and Tolani aren't different"
Reacting, someone said:
"That lady needs to be arrested with immediate effect."
Source: Legit.ng