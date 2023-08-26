Actress Sarah Martins has fired at her senior colleague Rita Edochie as she warned her not to involve her in the Yul, Judy and May Edochie drama

Sarah had previously taken to social media to debunk rumours of her paying a lady who wished Yul and May Edochie's daughter, Danielle, death

In another post, Sarah appeared to have extended an olive branch to May, tendering an apology to anyone she has hurt

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has caused a stir with a lengthy post where she clapped back at veteran actress Rita Edochie.

On Friday, August 25, Rita Edochie tackled Sarah as rumours of allegedly sponsoring trolls against May Edochie’s daughter, Danielle, emerged online.

Rita slammed Sarah, Judy Austin's friend, for always interfering in the Edochie family issues.

Legit.ng reported that Sarah, in a video, debunked sponsoring a lady who wished Danielle Edochie death.

Sarah Martins fires back at Rita Edochie

In a post sighted online, Sarah didn't waste time with her response to her senior colleague, whom she told to stop clout chasing with her name.

Sarah said Rita was free to assume whatever she wanted from an innocent cruise post but shouldn't link them to May Edochie.

See her post below:

Sarah Martins apologises

In a recent post via her Instagram page, Sarah penned an apology to anyone she hurt directly or indirectly.

She wrote:

“NO!!! You can’t BREAK me!!! I’ve always been a strong girl. Forever will!!! Cheers to happiness!!! Cheers to more love. If I’ve ever hurt you especially or indirectly, I AM SORRY. Let love lead”.

See her post below:

Netizens react as Sarah Martins drags Rita Edochie

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below;

getcurvyherbs:

"Look at the way she's addressing a woman that is older than her and more experienced in the industry ."

sarauniyaaffordablewears:

"This girl don't have respect at all. She never start to they cry yet. Make she set ring light again to start crying part 2."

belleessenceappliances:

"When they drag her now, Later she go dey cry one yeye cry for the camera."

Lady's disturbing wish for Yul and May Edochie's daughter causes buzz

A lady on Facebook identified as Ukawuike Uzochi Sandra sparked reactions with her death wish for Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his first wife May's daughter, Danielle.

In a post Legit.ng sighted on a Gossip page on Facebook, the lady made a disturbing wish for Danielle Edochie while commenting on another post.

Reacting, someone said:

"That lady needs to be arrested with immediate effect."

