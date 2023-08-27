Actress Sarah Martins has taken to social media to pen a heartfelt apology to the Edochie family

Sarah, who said she doesn't want to be involved in any of the family drama, said she wants to grow her brand with love and positivity

The actress' apology has further sparked reactions from netizens as many continue to drag her

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has finally bowed to pressure as she recently tendered an apology to the Edochie family and fans as she withdrew from interfering in Judy Austin, Yul and May Edochie's drama.

Sarah, who appeared to have pitched her tent with Yul's second wife, Judy, was accused of paying a lady to make disturbing wish for Yul and May Edochie’s daughter, Danielle, which sparked outrage that saw her slamming her senior colleague Rita Edochie.

Sarah Martins says she would no longer interfere in the Edochie family drama. Credit: officialsarahmartins @ritaedochie @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze advises Sarah Martins to apologise to the Edochies

In a recent update, Sarah apologised for causing the family pain following a piece of advice from the media personality Daddy Freeze.

Daddy Freeze also urged her to stay neutral on the Edochies' family drama despite being friends with Judy.

See Sarah's post below:

Netizens react to Sarah Martins' apology

ndidiamakaoz:

"Remember you apologized before and later u started attacking Our Queen May again. I hope u are serious with this apology!!"

barbarapraise:

"Judy in question doesn’t defend you publicly as u do to her,you are destroying your brand with all these drama,if you have family you take care of who look up to you as their care giver you will think of them b4 engaging in fights that at the end of the day you might end up behind bars or worst…protect yourself first."

akubuezeglory:

"Pls stay off like you said, we don't joke with queen May, many of us that followed you, it's because of queen May so we can drag you, but as you have stayed off. We go try to love you,.❤️."

Sarah Martins shares how her ex-hubby betrayed her

Meanwhile, Sarah Martins trended online after sharing the story of how her ex-hubby betrayed her.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Sarah noted that love for her is now transactional and explained what her ex-husband did to her.

According to the actress, she used to believe in love until she got married to her ex-husband as an untouched woman at the age of 19.

Source: Legit.ng