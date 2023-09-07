Nollywood star actress Ini Edo radiated pure joy, as she shared the delightful news of her engagement

Taking to social media, she excitedly informed her cherished fans and followers of this significant milestone in her life

As she proudly showcased her exquisite diamond ring, speculation thrived about the fortunate man in her life

Nollywood superstar actress Ini Edo was elated, as she announced her wedding engagement.

The movie star took to social media to inform her fans and followers of her life's newest development.

Actress Ini Edo shows off engagement ring Credit: @iniedo

Hinting on who the lucky man was, the actress went on to flaunt her expensive diamond ring.

However, Ini's countenance was casual and hilarious, as it sent netizens up with questions about her latest information.

In her video, the movie star noted that she was engaged to Jesus Christ.

Ini Edo's engagement sparks reactions

See how netizens reacted to the actress' funny video:

xpensive_fatiteu:

"This woman is pretty asffffff.Those people saying osas is the most beautiful woman in Nigeria is ini edo a joke to y’all? "

_ibitoye__:

"Evidence Dey ."

ble_ssing_sunday:

"Wow!!! I thought we all agreed to be single."

dubbie_honcho:

"Jesus don suffer for una hand sha."

nifyees_signature:

"Congrats brown beauty."

olorunloba_zion:

"I think say she no need husband before now..She don change mind."

sultryshadesofbeauty:

"Congratulations o, let it not be someone's husband sha. It's becoming a pattern with you actresses."

1208xoxo:

"All these ones way don wash hand comot for anything way be marriage dey play."

sailorojay:

"Who fall before go rise up again on a speedometer!! Congrats oo."

mimilake7474:

"THIS IS WAY TOO RUDE.NO ONE SHOULD JOKE WITH THE NAME JESUS . WASTED DATA."

