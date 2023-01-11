Popular Nigerian comedian, Ogechi Ukonu aka Caramel Plug, recently advised her female fans after going shopping with her man

Taking to Instagram, the socialite shared a video of four full carts after she and her man went grocery shopping

The total bill was revealed to be over N815,000 and she told fans to see it as a sign to go shopping with their men

Popular Nigerian comedian, Caramel Plug, made the news after she and her man, King Manny, went grocery shopping.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared a video of them at a supermarket with their four full carts of groceries.

According to Caramel, ladies should see that as a sign to go shopping with their men.

Fans react as comedian Caramel Plug and her man flaunt N815k grocery bill. Photos: @caramel.sugarr, @king_manny

Source: Instagram

On the other hand, her man King Manny also shared a video on his Instagram story of their long receipt after they had paid for their groceries.

He showcased the total amount they spent on household materials and it cost over N815,000.

See the clips below:

Nigerians react as Caramel Plug and boo show off amount they spent grocery shopping

Shortly after the celebrity couple’s post made the rounds online, it raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens. While some of them gushed, others said they bought things they needed at home and it was nothing to show off.

Read some of their comments below:

dvclothing234:

"Congrats on your shopping. No be everybody get 800K to do shopping. Let everyone do what they can."

iam_krisjoe:

"Lol, if u have a partner that really spends on u, u won’t find d need to validate anything on social media. Real ballers dnt make noise."

sharon.chigozirim:

"Which junction una dey see this men"

u_saviour:

"No single issue with this at all. I strongly believe if you love your partner, spending shouldn't be an issue in anyways irrespective of gender. But i really hope this guy spends on his parents like this too sha. More years to your relationship tho."

onlyfedacan:

"I sha no wan hear justice for Caramel."

onyekacchii:

"Some ladies now will be pressured!! Pressed! And will now be questioning their selves!! Reasons Why I never liked social media!!"

articulate_dom:

"Why seeking validation on SM cuz your man pay your bill. This is just not necessary!"

bimbolatoks_:

"One respectful question. What’s the essence of showing the price."

midella.cakes:

"These are basic things needed at home. Everybody does grocery shopping, the difference is you bought all you will need for 12 month at once, some just buy in bit."

iamlacrown:

"Congratulations on your latest groceries "

callmechigo:

"You bought the basic things you want in your home because you can afford it. The receipt is not necessary. What's with the showoff. Everything for social media validation."

obehinoir:

"Thanks for letting us know ... if you didn't post online we would have no idea that you are living lavishly."

