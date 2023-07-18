Popular social media influencer Caramel Plugg allegedly caught her boyfriend, King Manny, with another lady at a club

According to reports, Manny had no idea the influencer was at the club, and all hell broke loose

In the viral video online, a voice, presumably Caramel's, was heard as she screamed and created a scene

Popular Nigerian influencer Caramel Plugg is in the news again because of her boyfriend King Manny.

The influencer and her man allegedly created a scene at a club after Caramel caught him with another lady.

According to reports, King Manny showed up at the club with another girl, not knowing his lover was there already.

In the viral video, a small crowd gathered as King Manny and Caramel exchanged blows, with the influencer shouting at the top of her lungs.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Caramel's video

A lot of people pointed out how love turned the influencer into a nuisance who constantly fights because of a man.

Read some comments below:

obaorose:

"How you left Canada to Nigeria to be a street fighter it’s funny."

_toby_loba:

"Caramel talk say “she can’t fight for a man” she don later fight."

petitenare:

"Honestly missed when caramel was here for the fun and vibes. Being with the wrong man really does affect your life negatively. She went from making people laugh to a drama queen real quick. That’s what obsessing over the wrong man does to you… sad."

nellynells__:

"Single people just dey enjoy peace of mind lately."

officialspicey:

"The thing about posting your relationship on social media , when things go south , you go explain tire."

_iamsheila__:

"How are they laughing and mocking dis girl on Twitter when it’s the man who hurt her and cheated. Not nice."

mizkimoraprecious:

"I thought she’s in Spain but the “s” is silent It’s not always advisable for a woman to love a man more. I sha no Dey put mouth for relationship matter…before them go leave us go Ibiza."

s.p.e.c.i.a.l___:

"Look what they reduced her to! A whole Canadian caramel fighting over a man!"

