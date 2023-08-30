Nigerian music star Wizkid has remained offline for days after he lost his mother, Jane Dolapo

A video from the singer's late mother's burial showed a condolence book opened in her name as well as flowers and candlelights

The video has further stirred emotions from many of Wizkid's fans and followers as many continue to pen tributes to his mother

A video from Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun 'Wizkid' late mother Jane Dolapo's burial has emerged on social media.

The short clip showed pictures of the Nigerian Star Boy's mum, flowers, candlelights, and a condolence book opened in her name.

Fans pen emotional tributes to Wizkid's mum. Credit: @wizkidayo/Twitter @teamwizkidfc

Meanwhile, Wizkid has taken a break from social media since his late mother's demise on Friday, August 18.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to video from Wizkid's late mum residence

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

aubiergembock:

"A mother will teach you everything, and absolutely everything you need to know in life, but she won’t and can’t teach you how to live without her. "

pascal_offset01:

"Big Wiz Will 4ever Represent. ."

nirat___:

"May God rest her soul and keep us wey remain for life safe and healthy ti it's our time too."

sugardestiny_official:

"Accept my condolences ."

wuraaola_art:

"Aww, really touching! May her soul rest in perfect peace we beautify spaces with art."

endylight1:

"May her soul find solace, I pray God give the family the serenity to bear this great loss."

kennie__cruisse:

"I don’t know why I felt very bad hearing this news Loosing one’s mum is a serious pain!!! To you all who have lost your parents. I pray the Lord strengthen and keep comforting you for life. Amen."

marvinbrain_:

"Omo before we go hear from wiz again na till 2024 be dat‍♂️."

Wizkid's fan pay tribute to singer's mum with tattoo

An ardent fan of Wizkid uniquely paid tribute to the singer’s deceased mum.

A viral showed a fan who tattooed the date of the sad incident on their thigh to show solidarity with Wizkid in this trying time.

Reacting, someone said:

"Wetin you wan come do for your own mama? Omo una dey try oh."

