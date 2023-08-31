Popular British rapper, Stefflon Don, is now in the news after putting her cooking skills on display on social media

On her official Instagram page, the music star shared a video of herself cooking jollof rice, fried plantains and other yummy delicacies

The video drew a series of interesting reactions from many Nigerians after it went viral on social media

Popular British rapper, Stefflon Don, recently wowed many Nigerians after she cooked jollof rice and other yummy delicacies.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the music star shared a video showing her process as she made the popular Nigerian staple with fried plantains, curry goat, white rice and beef stew among other things.

In the video, Stefflon was seen prepping her ingredients and showcasing how she did things step by step for her fans to see.

Nigerians drool over video of Stefflon Don cooking jollof rice. Photos: @stefflondon

Not stopping there, she took to the caption of her video to brag about her cooking skills. According to her, she is Cheflondon. She also revealed everything that was on her menu.

The British rapper revealed that she had made Jollof rice, white rice, beef stew, yam fries, curry goat, plantain, fresh watermelon juice and homemade coleslaw.

Her caption reads in part:

“Cooking with Cheflon Don ‍.”

See her video below:

Nigerians drool over video of Stefflon Don cooking jollof rice

Shortly after Stefflon Don showcased her jollof rice cooking skills on social media, the video went viral online and a number of Nigerians were excited by it. Some of them also linked her cooking to her ex-lover, Burna Boy.

Read what some of them had to say below:

chelaemma:

“No wonder burna boy don’t find girlfriend he miss her ”

olu_biglou:

“Steff tryna secure another Nigeria n baller , there you go babe , that’s how you do it , mash up the kitchen.”

Nizzyartz:

“How much is your bride price again?”

djkholow_official:

“She was once a Nigerian by relationship. The blood is still active.”

jordanskillzose:

“She’s looking for another Nigerian guy to date.”

bolami_titoh:

“Burnaboy influenced her life so much…. It would have been nice if they actually worked out.”

therealsusan___:

“Na Nigeria she go marry or date last ”

ejtari:

“Abi Burna boy Dey the corner ..”

quincy_focus:

“Burna boy made her a half Nigerian .”

