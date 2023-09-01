On Friday, September 1, popular and much-loved actor Bolanle Ninalowo, aka Maka, announced to the shock of Nigerians that his marriage had crashed. The handsome actor and his equally stunning wife, Bunmi, used to serve couple goals in photos and videos, making it almost impossible to acknowledge that they have been married for 17 years.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife in loved up photos Photo credit: @iamnino_b

Fans are yet to accept that the Ninalowos will no longer serve goals as a family unit with their two kids.

It is hoped that the good times the lovers have shared in the past would spur them to reconcile and for their children's sake.

Legit.ng has compiled videos and photos of Maka and his queen when the going was good between them.

1. Ninalowo and his wife were exercise buddies

Looks like having gone their separate ways, the couple would have to look for new gym buddies, but we can bet it would never be the same. Nigerians particularly loved how the muscular actor carried his wife along on his fitness journey, ensuring she stayed fit and in shape. Most videos of the couple working out eventually turned into a loved-up moment as they shared kisses and hugs.

2. Maka and his wife gave their kids a fashion show

A lot of people used to gush over how well put together the actor's kids look in their outfits, but the ultimate slay are the parents. Most times, the actor and his wife would step out to places rocking matching or coordinating outfits, stealing the shine from their two kids. Ninalowo made sure his wife complemented him in every way.

3. Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife slay in trad fits

Even though the couple mostly turn up in regular outfits, fans used to look forward to their traditional shoots. Their coordinated outfits and regal appearance generated a lot of 'God when', probably running into millions. Ninalowo and his wife complemented each other way too much, and seeing them with other people might not look great as much.

4. Ninalowo and his wife were teenagers in love

Despite being married for over a decade, it was evident in photos and videos that the couple adored each other. Ninalowo would hold his wife, carry her and even play with her like they used to when they were younger. Videos like these were one of the many that gave people hope that genuine love exists.

5. Bolanle Ninalowo never took the spot light alone

One quality a lot of Nigerians admired with the actor was that he never took praises or the shine alone. Ninalowo was always quick to show off his wife and share their moments on social media. The acto also made sure to express how much the mother of his two adorable kids means to him.

6. Maka and his queen

The couple were a photographer's delight, every photo of them reeked of love and it must have been effortless getting them to hold hands and gaze into each other's eyes. Bolanle Ninalowo is fondly called Maka and he made it known several times that his wife comes first as the queen of the Maka kingdom.

7. Ninalowo was his wife were Barbie and Ken

The original Barbie and Ken might be reigning in pink but Ninalowo and his wife ruled in other colours. The actor and his wife used to step out like gen Z kids refusing to let their ages define how they should look. It would have been interesting to see how much of a power couple they would have been in years to come.

Charles Okocha and Bolanle Ninalowo battle with accents

There was a clash of accents and a show of power in skit maker Mr Macaroni's video featuring actors Charles Okocha and Bolanle Ninalowo.

In the hilarious clip, Macaroni's on-screen wife, Mummy Wa, was being harassed by Okocha, who fancied her. He tried to get her to go with him as he spoke in a hilarious American accent.

]Ninalowo jumped into the scene and saved the woman, but not before several minutes of back-and-forth accent battle with Okocha, who ran away from a physical fight with the muscular actor.

