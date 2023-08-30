Popular actress Georgina Onuoha sought the release of over 100 accused crossdressers who were arrested at a wedding in Delta State

According to reports, over 100 crossdressers were arrested together while attending a wedding in the State

The Nollywood star fervently gave her reasons as to why the arrested individuals should be granted freedom with no delay

Nigerian actress Georgina Onuoha has reacted to the arrest of suspected crossdressers in Delta State, who were all picked from a recent gathering in Delta State.

The Delta Police Headquarters in Asaba announced the capture of over 100 suspected crossdressers at a man-to-man wedding ceremony in the state on August 29.

Source: Instagram

The security personnel paraded the suspects while the media interviewed some of the young men involved.

Georgina took to social media to vehemently request the freedom of the suspected men, pointing to the fact that they didn't kill or harm anyone.

She said they weren't to blame for Nigeria's problems and fervently pleaded for their immediate release.

"Leave these people alone. They did not kill, steal, or harm anyone. They are not the cause of Nigeria's demise and predicaments. Let them live their lives. You that are busy committing fraud, sleeping around with married men and women, lying etc.

"You are no better than these folks living their lives. Until many of you work in the medical field and understand the mechanisms behind sexual orientation, you will continue to live by the preachings of hate many con artist who call themselves pastors have poured into you as preachings. I laugh at the stupidity of some Nigerians who still believe that sin has categories and being

"gay" is the worst of.. You are only deceiving yourself. In the eyes of God, sin is sin and many of you indulge in worst sins," she said in parts.

See her post below

Georgina's plea sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

poshest_hope:

"Yen yen yen! Always capping nonsense from the abroad. I pray your sons be like them since you see nothing wrong with what they’re doing."

_iamsheila__:

"Georgina will be in America and will be putting mouth in any and everything that happens in Nigeria..madam this is not allowed here..u have a lot of dem in America,dat should be enough view for you."

ok_wardrobe:

"It is written in the Bible Man and Woman, Adam and Eve and not the other way round. Ndi abroad will be capping nonsense."

ms_iyk11:

"Which pastor did u vote for any pastor during the election Nawa o you as a celebrity what has been your contribution so far."

ezeqwesiri:

"Nah you’re wrong ! It’s against the laws of Nigeria to start with . When in Rome; Behave like the Romans."

tb_ressa:

"The law is the law…. Learn to respect your own laws. Some places it’s permitted and some others not. It’s not permitted in Nigeria period!"

Source: Legit.ng