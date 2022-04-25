Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo likes to use every opportunity to show off the beautiful mother of his two children

The actor in a recent video had just finished a session with his wife at the gym and they decided to give couple goals on Instagram

Bolanle showed off his abs and well-toned stomach and muscles while his wife also flaunted her beautiful figure

Popular Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife recently gave off couple goals with a video on Instagram.

The actor and his woman had finished off their session at the gym and on their way home, they got all lovey-dovey.

Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife share loved-up moment Photo credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

A shirtless Ninalowo proudly showed off his body as he held his wife before they went on a posing spree in different loved up positions.

The couple danced and had a runway moment before eventually sharing a kiss.

"And we play after the workout This song never gets old thou!! @queennino_b ❤️"

Watch the video below:

Fans and colleagues react to Ninalowo's video

bukunmioluwasina:

"You both too perfect for each other."

iamteddya:

"Maka!!!"

theonlychigul:

"I love it."

moyolawalofficial:

"Eeeeh eeeh I will soon block the two both of u."

iamkemikorede:

"Walai MAKA you carry face to market❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

simplepriscajn:

"This video no be for single people like me."

official_kittycandy:

"Love is sweet when you are with the right person May God bless your family @iamnino_b."

amarachiigidimbah:

"You both make marraige look so sweet ❤️"

lizbymama:

"You people should take it easy on us now."

olawaleadekoya:

"Na small remain...we go still deactivate your account if all these doesn't stop ...these pepper is too much."

