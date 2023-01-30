Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo loves to show off his family on social media, especially his wife and daughter

The movie star shared a video as he stepped out with his wife and grown-up daughter Aliyah, all looking nice

Ninalowo also gave netizens something to look forward to as he revealed that they have a family show coming up

Popular Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo and his family are about to become TV reality stars.

The actor has given fans something to look forward to as House of Makanaki will hit their screens soon.

Bolanle Ninalowo shows off his girlfriends Photo credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Ninalowo made the subtle announcement in a post where he showed off his beautiful wife and daughter who also double up as his girlfriends.

"Me & My girlfriends ‍♀️“ of Makanaki” family show coming soon Wait for it @queennino_b @aliyah_nino @k.3.y.0 ❤️❤️❤️Maka "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Ninalowo's video

charles_okocha:

"Family turning Situation to Lituation ❤️"

ruthkadiri:

"See how tall your girl is."

manlikescoop:

"Can’t even wait ❤️❤️"

lolamagret:

"Na man you be Big Nino Family is everything "

official_ellababyy:

"I just love this family who else saw that sweet girl belly button piece?? If nah me now my mama for don use mouth finish me."

wonder.israel:

"This is the real man we are talking about.,unlike some person who introduce his side chick to his wife on media expecting her to accept her as her co-wife some people get mind sha."

_beckyscollection:

"E be like say na only una fine for social media oo, Omo see height."

_niffymoore_:

"Aliyah don collect mommy husband beautiful family where's Nino junior ❤️"

