Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo loves to show off his beautiful wife and kids at every opportunity

The actor works hard, and he has made it known that his adorable kids are the reason he does so

Ninalowo enjoyed a loved-up moment of hugs and pecks before his kids went off to school for the day

Popular Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo is one of the many Nigerian celebrities who get fans gushing over their beautiful families.

The movie star, nicknamed Makanaki, seems to have moved abroad with his wife and two kids.

Bolanle Ninalowo and his beautiful children Photo credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

In a recent video on his page, the movie star seemed to have just woken up while his kids headed out to school.

His beautiful daughter came into his room first to give him a peck and a hug while his son gave him a hug.

Ninalowo smiled satisfactorily at the camera as he reclined deeper into his pillow. He wrote on Instgaram:

"The only reason i work so hard & go is for these smiles Then i go to sleep and wake up super softly ❤️ Everything else na jara & fisi Mo wa blessed paa Maka "

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Ninalowo's video

nneomaonyibest:

"God bless you promise you keep it forever ♾ no baby mama mistakes and sorry issue.beautiful family."

senorita_hope_:

"They're so adorable I just love the way u put ur family first."

pretty_angeluv:

"Na so all this first daughters go Dey collect their mama husband."

anointed_doll:

"Love over*dose❤️"

rehan_jojo:

"Wait!!! this man get big children? Wonderful someone should come and marry me oo I want to give birth and grow with my kids still looking young and fresh like this man."

oyetunjiomolaratemilade:

"May your joy be permanent."

Bolanle Ninalowo reveals what redirects him whenever he slips against his wife

The way Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, loves the women in his life, his wife and mother, is commendable.

The actor shared a post via his Instagram page to pray to God and urged Him to protect women.

He pointed out how his mother went through pains to conceive him and her unrelenting love and support despite his wrongdoings.

Ninalowo also acknowledged his wife's pain in conceiving his beautiful kids who always gladdens his heart and remained his greatest source of joy and inspiration.

